“More dangerous” John Lineker promises to KO Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14
Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker believes he is capable of halting second-ranked Stephen Loman’s meteoric rise.
Both men are scheduled to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. This matchup takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs live in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.
Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, Loman has wasted no time in making his presence felt, swiftly emerging as one of the top contenders in the division.
A win for Loman on Friday could put him in line for a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.
As Lineker prepares to step inside the Circle against Loman, his intentions are clear.
“I enter a fight to knock people out, to put on a show. This fight will be no different. I will get the knockout one more time,” he said.
The Brazilian’s fists have earned him a fearsome reputation, In fact, he boasts an impressive record with 18 victories by way of knockout.
While he acknowledges Loman’s prowess as a dynamic striker, Lineker is leaning on his punching power to spell the difference.
“I have heavier hands and more dangerous boxing. I’m going to use my boxing and my knockout power to look for another knockout victory,” Lineker said.
John Lineker preparing for different scenarios
Despite his reputation as a knockout artist, John Lineker is not underestimating Stephen Loman’s skills.
Lineker expects Loman to employ a diversified strategy that may involve takedowns and ground control.
“I believe that Loman will also try to put me down because he knows that I have heavy hands and knockout power. So, I believe he won’t want to risk it,” he said.
Lineker is confident that if Loman wants to take the action to the mats, he’ll be ready.
“I need to be prepared for all situations that may happen in the fight,” he said.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Demetrious Johnson sees Stamp Fairtex prevailing over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14
Topics:John Lineker MMA News ONE Championship