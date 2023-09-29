“More dangerous” John Lineker promises to KO Stephen Loman at ONE Fight Night 14

Former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion John Lineker believes he is capable of halting second-ranked Stephen Loman’s meteoric rise.

Both men are scheduled to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video. This matchup takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs live in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2021, Loman has wasted no time in making his presence felt, swiftly emerging as one of the top contenders in the division.

A win for Loman on Friday could put him in line for a shot at Fabricio Andrade’s ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title.

As Lineker prepares to step inside the Circle against Loman, his intentions are clear.

“I enter a fight to knock people out, to put on a show. This fight will be no different. I will get the knockout one more time,” he said.

The Brazilian’s fists have earned him a fearsome reputation, In fact, he boasts an impressive record with 18 victories by way of knockout.

While he acknowledges Loman’s prowess as a dynamic striker, Lineker is leaning on his punching power to spell the difference.

“I have heavier hands and more dangerous boxing. I’m going to use my boxing and my knockout power to look for another knockout victory,” Lineker said.