Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk sign contracts for undisputed heavyweight championship fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

The rival champions had been in talks earlier this year, but nothing came to fruition.

Multiple sources have told ESPN that Fury and Usyk have now agreed to a fight which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia either on December 23rd of this year of sometime in January of 2024.

The manager of Tyson Fury, Spencer Brown, issued the following news release:

“I’m delighted Tyson has the chance to become the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of the four-belt era and prove he is one of the greats of all time. First though, Tyson will have the chance to prove he is ‘The Baddest Man on The Planet’ on October 28th. Thank you to His Excellency and the GEA, what a Riyadh Season this is going to be!”

Currently Tyson Fury has his focus set on his boxing bout with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou which will take place on Saturday, October 28th in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, addressed the news of the boxing match between Usyk and Fury, saying:

“I can’t believe that it’s happening but it is. Difficult to express my admiration for being part of the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. Respect to Tyson for his courage.”

Usyk, 36, has a record of 21 wins, 0 losses in the ring, with 14 of those wins coming via way of knockout.

The Ukranian defended his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles with a stoppage win over Daniel Dubois in Poland just last month.

Fury, 35, has a record of 33 wins, 0 losses in the ring, with 24 of those wins coming via way of knockout.

The winner of the match between Fury and Usyk will see the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

