WATCH | Mike Tyson trains exhausted Francis Ngannou ahead of Tyson Fury fight

By Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Mike Tyson is getting Francis Ngannou ready for his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

‘The Predator’ has long desired the chance to step into the ring, and will get the chance in October. In Saudi Arabia, the PFL heavyweight will get to face ‘The Gypsy King’. While there were rumors of an exhibition, Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury is a professional, ten-round boxing match.

Ahead of his debut, the MMA fighter has decided to bring in Mike Tyson. ‘Iron Mike’ has been friends with Francis Ngannou for years, previously giving him some boxing tips, albeit briefly. Whenever asked by the former UFC champion if he’d prepare him to face Tyson Fury, the legend jumped on board.

As of now, training camp with Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou has been quiet. Well, that was until today, when the boxing legend released a video to social media showing himself training the MMA fighter. In case it wasn’t clear before, these two aren’t treating a fight with Tyson Fury like a gimmick.

In the video, Mike Tyson is seen putting a clearly-exhausted Francis Ngannou through some boxing drills. At the end of the clip, the former UFC heavyweight champion is seen lying on the ground in the ring, clearly tired. The legend adds that if he wants to be a heavyweight champion, this is what heavyweight champions do.

While Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title isn’t on the line in October, his lineal is. His fight with Francis Ngannou is the first time in combat sports history that boxing’s lineal heavyweight champion will face the UFC. Ironically enough, Mike Tyson is on the MMA fighter’s side.

What do you make of this clip with Mike Tyson? Are you excited for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

