Junior dos Santos happy with physique ahead of Gamebred FC debut: “We’re not going through USADA”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is happy in Gamebred FC.

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since a one-off bout in Eagle FC last May. There, Junior dos Santos suffered his fifth loss in a row to Yorgan de Castro. However, it was a medical stoppage, as the former champion had dislocated his shoulder in the final seconds of the third round.

Over a year later, he’s signed to Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC. Next month, Junior dos Santos will return to the cage for a bare-knuckle rematch with Fabricio Werdum. ‘Val Cavalo’ previously suffered a first-round knockout loss in their first meeting at UFC 90 in October 2008.

Ahead of his Gamebred FC debut, Junior dos Santos is feeling confident. In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, the former UFC champion discussed how happy he was to finally put USADA behind him. In the UFC, the Brazilian was unable to take a lot of supplements that he normally would.

Now away from UFC and USADA, Junior dos Santos couldn’t be happier. Ahead of his promotional debut for Jorge Masvidal, he appears to be in his best shape in years.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB OFFERED BAREKNUCKLE MMA FIGHT AGAINST DERRICK LEWIS IN JORGE MASVIDAL’S PROMOTION: “I WOULDN’T SAY NO”

“I’m putting in great work, and right now, we’re not going through USADA. It’s been great because I can take my pre-workouts, I can take my burning fat, I can take all the supplements that I couldn’t before,” Junior dos Santos stated. “It’s been great, I’m feeling great, I’m eating good, and I’ve always taken care of my health.” (h/t MMA News)

“I was always always in great shape and things… But right now, [because] that we are able to not having a problem using our vitamins, our supplements; everything, you know? It’s a different thing and then you can see the result. Here you have a virgin body right here buddy, so whenever you give it something good for it, it’s going to react right away.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum 2?