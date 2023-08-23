Junior dos Santos happy with physique ahead of Gamebred FC debut: “We’re not going through USADA”

By Josh Evanoff - August 23, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is happy in Gamebred FC.

Junior dos Santos ahead of his Gamebred FC fight

The Brazilian has been out of the cage since a one-off bout in Eagle FC last May. There, Junior dos Santos suffered his fifth loss in a row to Yorgan de Castro. However, it was a medical stoppage, as the former champion had dislocated his shoulder in the final seconds of the third round.

Over a year later, he’s signed to Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred FC. Next month, Junior dos Santos will return to the cage for a bare-knuckle rematch with Fabricio Werdum. ‘Val Cavalo’ previously suffered a first-round knockout loss in their first meeting at UFC 90 in October 2008.

Ahead of his Gamebred FC debut, Junior dos Santos is feeling confident. In a recent interview with Morning Kombat, the former UFC champion discussed how happy he was to finally put USADA behind him. In the UFC, the Brazilian was unable to take a lot of supplements that he normally would.

Now away from UFC and USADA, Junior dos Santos couldn’t be happier. Ahead of his promotional debut for Jorge Masvidal, he appears to be in his best shape in years.

RELATED: BRENDAN SCHAUB OFFERED BAREKNUCKLE MMA FIGHT AGAINST DERRICK LEWIS IN JORGE MASVIDAL’S PROMOTION: “I WOULDN’T SAY NO”

Junior dos Santos, Brendan Schaub

Image via @ufc on Instagram

“I’m putting in great work, and right now, we’re not going through USADA. It’s been great because I can take my pre-workouts, I can take my burning fat, I can take all the supplements that I couldn’t before,” Junior dos Santos stated. “It’s been great, I’m feeling great, I’m eating good, and I’ve always taken care of my health.” (h/t MMA News)

“I was always always in great shape and things… But right now, [because] that we are able to not having a problem using our vitamins, our supplements; everything, you know? It’s a different thing and then you can see the result. Here you have a virgin body right here buddy, so whenever you give it something good for it, it’s going to react right away.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited for Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum 2?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Junior dos Santos

Related

Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum

Junior dos Santos set to fight Fabricio Werdum in Jorge Masvidal's Bare Knuckle MMA promotion

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023
Junior dos Santos Ciryl Gane
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos slams "dirty fighter" Ciryl Gane following UFC Paris fight against Tai Tuivasa

Fernando Quiles - September 4, 2022

Junior dos Santos believes Ciryl Gane has some dirty tricks up his sleeve.

Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor, UFC
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos accuses Conor McGregor of "ducking" Charles Oliveira: "It's a bad fight for him"

Cole Shelton - July 20, 2022

Junior dos Santos believes Conor McGregor ducked Charles Oliveira.

Fedor Emelianenko
Junior dos Santos

Fedor Emelianenko explains why he's "not interested" in potential fight with Junior dos Santos

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2022

Fedor Emelianenko isn’t interested in facing Junior dos Santos.

Junior dos Santos, Yorgan de Castro, Eagle FC 47
UFC

Junior dos Santos provides health update after suffering shoulder injury at Eagle FC 47

Harry Kettle - May 23, 2022

Junior dos Santos has provided fans with an update following the shoulder injury he picked up at Eagle FC 47.

Junior dos Santos, Yorgan de Castro, Eagle FC 47

Eagle FC 47 Results: Yorgan de Castro defeats Junior dos Santos via injury TKO (Video)

Chris Taylor - May 20, 2022
Junior dos Santos, Yorgan De Castro
Junior dos Santos

Eagle FC 47: 'Dos Santos vs. De Castro' Live Results and Highlights

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2022

Eagle FC returns to Miami, Florida for Eagle FC 47 on Friday night. The fight card features a ton of UFC veterans as the main event sees Junior dos Santos taking on Yorgan De Castro. The card also sees the likes of Andrew Sanchez, and Hector Lombard among others competing.

Cain-Velasquez-Junior-Dos-Santos
Junior dos Santos

Junior Dos Santos opens up on the 'absurd mistakes' he made in UFC fights with Cain Velasquez

Susan Cox - May 20, 2022

Junior Dos Santos has opened up about the ‘absurd mistakes’ he made in his UFC fights with Cain Velasquez.

Junior dos Santos, Francis Ngannou
UFC

Junior dos Santos sounds off on UFC release after losing streak: "They were trying to drain everything I could provide for them"

Josh Evanoff - May 19, 2022

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos has given his thoughts on his UFC release.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC rankings
Fedor Emelianenko

Khabib Nurmagomedov states he hopes to work with Bellator to book Fedor Emelianenko vs. Junior dos Santos

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov would like to work with Bellator to book Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight. The head of Eagle FC would like to send Junior dos Santos in for the job.