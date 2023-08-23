Daniel Cormier praises ‘savage’ Chris Weidman despite UFC 292 defeat: “He could have quit”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier couldn’t be more impressed by Chris Weidman’s toughness.

The former middleweight champion returned to the cage over the weekend at UFC 292. The bout was Chris Weidman’s first in over two years, having snapped his leg in his rematch with Uriah Hall in 2021. After years on the shelf, and over 20 surgeries, he made the walk on Saturday to face Brad Tavares.

Sadly for the former titleholder, he was badly outgunned against the Hawaiian. Chris Weidman fought on admirably but suffered a unanimous decision loss in his return. Following the defeat, many, including Dana White, called for him to retire. However, he declined to retire in subsequent comments post-fight.

Daniel Cormier took time to give Chris Weidman his flowers during a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast. There, he reacted to his loss to Brad Tavares and gave praise to the former All-American wrestler. ‘DC’ stated that the former champion could’ve easily quit multiple times, but refused to do so.

“I know Chris, I’ve spoken to Chris post-fight,” Daniel Cormier stated reacting to Chris Weidman’s return at UFC 292. “He is not happy to just have been there. He did accomplish a great thing by making that walk. Going through all the rehab and the ups and the downs with the injury, but he wanted to win that fight. He wanted to make a run, but I thought he fought like an absolute savage.”

He continued, “He could have quit bro. When you’re out there hopping on one leg, which is a bad leg because you’ve been leg kicked so much, you can actually quit. He never quit. Chris Weidman is a savage.”

