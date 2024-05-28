Mike Tyson posts encouraging medical update after recent scare, takes a jab at Jake Paul

By Curtis Calhoun - May 28, 2024

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is in good spirits after a recent medical emergency just before a flight landing.

Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

Tyson is scheduled to make his professional boxing return against Jake Paul on July 20 in Dallas, TX. He returns to the ring to potentially hand the polarizing Paul another defeat inside the boxing ring.

Tyson has shared impressive training footage ahead of the Paul fight, showing off a chiseled physique despite being 57 years old. By the time he and Paul enter the ring, he’ll be 58.

Age caught up with Tyson during a recent flight to Los Angeles. According to Tyson and his management, the heavyweight boxing legend needed emergency medical care after an ulcer flare-up just 30 minutes before landing.

Tyson has since shared that he’s fully recovered and remains intent on fighting Paul, despite the concerns of many fans and pundits.

Mike Tyson: “Don’t need to be 100% to beat Jake Paul”

In a recent tweet, Tyson posted his latest health status after the flight scare.

“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” Tyson tweeted Tuesday.

The heat between Paul and Tyson has ramped up in recent weeks ahead of their summer showdown. The two exchanged both respect and barbs during their recent media tour.

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight superstar returned the division on the map after Muhammad Ali left the sport in the 1980s.

Tyson’s return to boxing comes almost four years after his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight went to a draw and the card also featured Paul’s knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Tyson’s health scare seems to be a thing of the past as he looks towards his July 20 return to the ring. His confidence hasn’t waivered and he remains adamant at stopping Paul in their upcoming fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson

Related

Anthony Joshua KOs Francis Ngannou

Demetrious Johnson doubles down on belief that Anthony Joshua beats Francis Ngannou in MMA fight

Fernando Quiles - May 28, 2024
Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till aiming for Jake Paul fight with KO win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Harry Kettle - May 28, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has explained his boxing plan if he can knock out Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

David Benavidez
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis recalls the moment he knew David Benavidez was the real deal: "I didn't know he was one of those guys"

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Gervonta Davis didn’t know just how good David Benavidez is until he attended one of his fights.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson suffers medical emergency on flight ahead of Jake Paul fight, representatives give positive update

Fernando Quiles - May 27, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently had a medical issue on a flight, but it appears he is doing well.

Paige VanZant punches Elle Brooke
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant & Elle Brooke show mutual interest in rematch, '12 Gauge' feels split draw was "nuts"

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024

Paige VanZant doesn’t believe the judges made the right decision at the end of her showdown with Elle Brooke.

Elle Brooke punches Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant gets ruthlessly trolled by fight fans following draw with Elle Brooke

Fernando Quiles - May 26, 2024
Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen
Boxing News

Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen III confirmed as an exhibition boxing match

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2024

The boxing match between UFC legends Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen won’t be a professional one.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia's positive B sample, goes off on "b****ass" Oscar De La Hoya

Fernando Quiles - May 24, 2024

Devin Haney has spoken out on Ryan Garcia’s positive B sample VADA test, and he has some choice words for Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya.

Greg Hardy knocked out
Greg Hardy

Video | Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy suffers brutal KO loss

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy suffered a brutal knockout defeat in a boxing match on Thursday evening.

Ryan Garcia, Logan Paul
Logan Paul

Logan Paul sues Ryan Garcia for defamation over allegations about PRIME drink: "No need to lie about the facts"

Josh Evanoff - May 23, 2024

It seems that Logan Paul will be seeing boxing star Ryan Garcia in court sooner rather than later.