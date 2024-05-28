Mike Tyson posts encouraging medical update after recent scare, takes a jab at Jake Paul

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is in good spirits after a recent medical emergency just before a flight landing.

Tyson is scheduled to make his professional boxing return against Jake Paul on July 20 in Dallas, TX. He returns to the ring to potentially hand the polarizing Paul another defeat inside the boxing ring.

Tyson has shared impressive training footage ahead of the Paul fight, showing off a chiseled physique despite being 57 years old. By the time he and Paul enter the ring, he’ll be 58.

Age caught up with Tyson during a recent flight to Los Angeles. According to Tyson and his management, the heavyweight boxing legend needed emergency medical care after an ulcer flare-up just 30 minutes before landing.

Tyson has since shared that he’s fully recovered and remains intent on fighting Paul, despite the concerns of many fans and pundits.