Mike Tyson posts encouraging medical update after recent scare, takes a jab at Jake Paul
Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson is in good spirits after a recent medical emergency just before a flight landing.
Tyson is scheduled to make his professional boxing return against Jake Paul on July 20 in Dallas, TX. He returns to the ring to potentially hand the polarizing Paul another defeat inside the boxing ring.
Tyson has shared impressive training footage ahead of the Paul fight, showing off a chiseled physique despite being 57 years old. By the time he and Paul enter the ring, he’ll be 58.
Age caught up with Tyson during a recent flight to Los Angeles. According to Tyson and his management, the heavyweight boxing legend needed emergency medical care after an ulcer flare-up just 30 minutes before landing.
Tyson has since shared that he’s fully recovered and remains intent on fighting Paul, despite the concerns of many fans and pundits.
Mike Tyson: “Don’t need to be 100% to beat Jake Paul”
In a recent tweet, Tyson posted his latest health status after the flight scare.
Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) May 28, 2024
“Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul,” Tyson tweeted Tuesday.
The heat between Paul and Tyson has ramped up in recent weeks ahead of their summer showdown. The two exchanged both respect and barbs during their recent media tour.
Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time. The heavyweight superstar returned the division on the map after Muhammad Ali left the sport in the 1980s.
Tyson’s return to boxing comes almost four years after his exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020. The fight went to a draw and the card also featured Paul’s knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson.
Tyson’s health scare seems to be a thing of the past as he looks towards his July 20 return to the ring. His confidence hasn’t waivered and he remains adamant at stopping Paul in their upcoming fight.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Tyson