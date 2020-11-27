Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. pass initial VADA drug tests

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have both passed the drug tests administered by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA).

Tyson, 54, and Jones, 51, will fight for a maximum of eight two-minute rounds in a special exhibition fight this Saturday in Los Angeles, California. Ahead of the bout, both men underwent VADA drug tests, and according to ESPN reporter Marc Raimondi, both passed.

CSAC executive officer Andy Foster tells me that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have completed a drug-testing program administered by VADA before their exhibition Saturday — and both boxing legends have passed. They will be tested again by VADA on fight night. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) November 25, 2020

Mike Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. Jones, on the other hand, fought far more recently, having defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision in 2019.

Here’s the full lineup for Saturday’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card, which will air on pay-per-view through the platform Triller (via MMA Mania). It’s unknown whether the other fighters on the bill have undergone any drug testing.

Main Card

Mike Tyson (50-6) vs. Roy Jones Jr. (66-9) at heavyweight

Jake Paul (1-0) vs. Nate Robinson (0-0) at cruiserweight

Badou Jack (22-3-3) vs. Blake McKernan (13-0) at heavyweight

Viddal Riley (4-0) vs. Rashad Coulter (1-0) at cruiserweight

Under Card

Jamaine Ortiz (13-0) vs. Nahir Albright (8-1) for WBC USNBC Silver Lightweight title

Irvin Gonzalez Jr. (14-2) vs. Edward Vasquez (8-0) for WBC USNB Featherweight title

Juiseppe Cusumano (18-3) vs. Nick Jones (9-3) for WBC USNBC Heavyweight title