Chael Sonnen says Mike Tyson will use PEDs in Roy Jones Jr. fight

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes boxing legend Mike Tyson will use performance-enhancing drugs in his upcoming fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson, 54, will return to the ring for a special exhibition fight with Jones, 51, on November 28. Ahead of the fight, Tyson came clean about previously using baby urine to pass drug tests, and Sonnen believes the legend is probably still using performance-enhancers today.

“It’s very hard to come clean and in many ways, this was Tyson’s attempt to come clean,” Sonnen said (via Essentially Sports). “Not only was Tyson using performance enhancers, he’s using performance enhancers right now. He will go into the Roy Jones fight on performance enhancers right now.

“Jon Jones used to try to pull this one. He was using c***ine but sweared he never used PED’s then he fails multiple PED’s tests but guys the logic just isn’t there…so you’re trying to tell us that you’re willing to use a drug that could alter your state of mind and/or overdose/ kill you,” Sonnen added, comparing Tyson to UFC legend Jon Jones. “For sure would make you lose your license and could imprison you. But you weren’t willing to use something that could help you. They’re both against the rules, one is not even illegal, by law.”

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will compete for eight two-minute rounds.

Tyson has not fought since 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in what was expected to be the final fight of his career. His last win occurred all the way back in 2003, when he knocked out Clifford Etienne. Jones, meanwhile, last fought in 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon decision, extending his win-streak to four-straight.

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card will be available on pay-per-view and on the social media platform Triller at a price point of $49.99. Will you be tuning in for the big fight?