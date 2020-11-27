ONE Championship to begin streaming regional promotions on ONE Super App

ONE Championship has announced the launch of third-party martial arts content on the ONE Super App, which will also stream live events from top regional martial arts promotions around the world.

The first of these co-branded events will take place on November 28, when Russian martial arts promotion, Russian Cagefighting Championship (RCC), and Fair Fight Promotion (FFP) host a Road to ONE tournament, with athletes competing for a contract in ONE Championship. Fair Fight XIII, Featuring Road to ONE will be streamed live on the ONE Super App.

Road to ONE is the local-market feeder league for ONE Championship, pitting regional rising stars against each other in a given country, elevating their quest to earn a coveted spot in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Headquartered in Singapore, ONE Championship hosts bouts under the MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai rule-sets. The promotion broadcasts across 150+ countries with partners including Star Sports, Tencent, TV5, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Fox Sports, Thairath TV, Turner Sports, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, and Dubai Sports.