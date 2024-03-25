Jake Paul downplays Mike Tyson’s punching power ahead of boxing match: “I have an iron chin”

Jake Paul really wants to taste Mike Tyson’s punching power in their boxing match this summer.

Earlier this month, ‘The Problem Child’ and ‘Iron Mike’ announced plans to compete in a boxing match on July 20th. The fight will be streamed on Netflix and will be held in front of 85,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The venue normally known for housing the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, will instead hold Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson this summer.

Since the announcement of the boxing match, fan reception has been mixed. Many, have slammed for Jake Paul for deciding to fight Mike Tyson, far past his best years. After all, the legendary heavyweight is currently 57 years old. Furthermore, there will be a 31-year age gap between Tyson and Paul on fight night.

Still, Mike Tyson has impressed many fans with his recent training clips. ‘Iron Mike’ has released several clips of himself training with Rafael Cordeiro, where he just destroys the pads. Tyson is 57 years old, but clearly packs a lot of power. That’s good news because Jake Paul wants to feel the power the heavyweight is known for.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer spoke about the fight for the first time publically in a recent podcast. On his YouTube channel, Jake Paul discussed how the boxing match with Mike Tyson came to be. While he originally planned to face Tommy Fury in a rematch, he’s excited to face the legend instead.

RELATED: DANA WHITE THREATENED TO RESIGN IN PROTEST WHEN JOE ROGAN’S JOB WAS AT STAKE OVER 2022 CONTROVERSY: “I’M VERY LOYAL”

Jake Paul downplays Mike Tyson’s power ahead of July 20th boxing match

“I want to see how hard he hits.” Jake Paul stated on his podcast discussing his upcoming boxing return against the legendary Mike Tyson. “I really want to see bro. Let’s see all the legends, the myths, because you’re ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson. But I have an iron chin, people know that. I take shots so, I think people are underestimating me being able to deal with his power and that is something that will make it interesting obviously.”

He continued, “[There’s no nerves] at all. I’m excited, I literally can’t wait to look across the ring and see him and give him a f*cking death stare… I did the [first] face off and walked away and I just laughed to myself. Like this is insane. My eyeballs are the ones facing off against Mike Tyson, and I just couldn’t believe it. The fact that it’s on Netflix, I think that’s really going to revolutionize the game of boxing.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Jake Paul’s boxing match with Mike Tyson?