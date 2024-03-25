Dana White threatened to resign in protest when Joe Rogan’s job was at stake over 2022 controversy: “I’m very loyal”

When UFC commentator Joe Rogan was at risk of losing his job in 2022, Dana White stepped up.

Around two years ago now, the longtime color commentator was in very hot water. A compilation of Joe Rogan saying slurs was making the rounds on social media, and Spotify quickly caved to public pressure. Several of the podcaster’s episodes were removed from the service for controversial content, and comments.

However, Dana White, as well as several other fighters including Israel Adesanya, stood beside Joe Rogan. While fans weren’t aware, there were apparently discussions about letting the commentator go from the UFC. White revealed much during a recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast earlier this week.

During the interview, Dana White confirmed that he threatened to resign in protest when Joe Rogan was coming under fire. While he didn’t specify who was threatening to fire the longtime commentator, it was likely other higher-ups at WME-IMG or the UFC. Regardless, White refused to let Rogan leave.

During the discussion, White stated that Rogan has been loyal to him, and that’s a two-way street. He would do anything for the longtime commentator, and he’s aware that the inverse is true. Rogan and White’s bond is a close one, evidenced by the fact that they’ve both stated they will only retire when the other does.

RELATED: DANA WHITE BLAMES ROAD HOUSE MEDIA OBLIGATIONS FOR DELAYING CONOR MCGREGOR’S RETURN: “HE CAN’T DO BOTH”

Dana White reveals that he saved Joe Rogan’s UFC job during 2022 controversy

“Anybody who is with me, has been with me, knows. When you’re with me, you’re with me, it’s a two-way street.” Dana White stated to Lex Fridman, when asked about saving the UFC commentator’s job in 2022. “It’s not a one-way street. I’m one of these guys that is just going to roll over. It’s like going through COVID, I wasn’t laying any of these people off. Some of these people have been with me for 20 years, we’re going to lay them off? This motherf*cker will burn, burn before I do that to my people.”

He continued, “It’s just never, none of that kind of stuff is going to happen while I’m here. I can’t say what’s going to happen when I leave. But when I’m here, the people who are with me and have been with me, they know exactly what’s up. Joe knows what’s up, and again it’s a two-way street.”

“Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me.” Dana White concluded. “I am very loyal to Joe Rogan.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Could you ever imagine the UFC without Joe Rogan?