Mike Tyson admits to using ‘Whizzinator’ during drug tests: “I put my baby’s urine in it”

Mike Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, has admitted to using a “Whizzinator” during previous drug tests.

Although ‘Iron Mike’ has been adamant that he has never used performance enhancing drugs, his recent comments on the “Hotboxin’ podcast” have left some fans confused.

During his recent appearance on UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance / USADA liaison Jeff Novitzky’s podcast, Mike Tyson revealed he used a “Whizzinator” to pass previous drug tests.

A “whizzinator” is basically a fake penis with a tube that leads to a bag full of untainted urine, which some athletes use to cheat on drug tests.

“It was awesome, man,” Tyson said (transcript via MMAMania). “I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.’ And I said nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid. Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

“I think that’s happened before,” Novitzky responded. “A male provided a urine sample and it came back and they said ‘Sir, you’re pregnant. Either you’re pregnant or this is somebody else’s urine.’”

“That was what I was afraid of,” Tyson replied laughing. “I guess I heard of this happening because I was afraid of that.”

Mike Tyson is set to return to the boxing ring on November 28 for an exhibition match with fellow former champion Roy Jones Jr.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Tyson was asked to share a prediction for his upcoming fight, and ‘Iron Mike’ said to expect a vintage performance.

“Pain, baby, pain. A lot of pain,” Mike Tyson said of how the fight with Roy Jones Jr. will play out.