Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV price revealed

If you want to watch boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square off on September 12, it’s going to cost you.

Tyson and Jones will meet in an eight-round exhibition match. The bout, and the others that comprise the main card, will air on pay-per-view.

According to Greg Rosenstein of The Athletic, the pay-per-view will cost $49.99.

Ahead of this exhibition bout, representatives from the sanctioning California State Athletic Commission have stated that it will not be a legitimate fight.

Jones, however, seems to believe the contrary. By his estimation, any time in the ring with Tyson is dangerous.

“No different,” Jones told MMA Junkie of Tyson. “I mean, the first three rounds, he’s gonna be dangerous. He was like that in his prime. He’s like that now. He’s a guy that can knock you out from Round 1 to Round 12, so in the eighth round he’ll still be dangerous. But if you can get the fatigue factor to set in, then you got a better chance. So for me, I got to try and work off the second half of the fight more so than I work off the first half.