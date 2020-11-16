Henry Cejudo mocks Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan after seeing them spar

Henry Cejudo has taken a shot a UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

Volkanovski and Yan have both trained extensively at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand in the past, and have sparred together during their time at the gym. Footage of one of their sparring sessions recently started making the rounds on social media, where it eventually caught the eye of Cejudo.

Cejudo, the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, couldn’t resist the opportunity to sneak in a quick shot at the two current UFC champs.

These guys should just go out on a date if you ask me. 😂 https://t.co/hxczsf4cCG — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 16, 2020

Henry Cejudo announced his retirement earlier this year, after defending the UFC bantamweight title with a stoppage win over Dominick Cruz. Since then, however, he’s repeatedly suggested that he’d be willing to return to the Octagon to challenge Volkanovski for the featherweight title in a bid to become the first fighter in UFC history to win belts in three divisions.

“I’ve done everything in MMA. I’m satisfied with my career,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports in June. “There would only be one fight that would really bring me back, that would really wake me up in the morning … it would be Alexander Volkanovski.

“I want a third title because I want to be different,” Cejudo added. “There’s a lot of champ-champs. Obviously, there’s only one ‘Triple C.’ There’s only one Olympic champ, flyweight champ, bantamweight champion of the world but it’s just to cement it and go in the history books as the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.”

Cejudo has also taken numerous shots at Yan over the last few months.

