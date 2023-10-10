Mike Perry says he is planning to fight this weekend regardless if his service are needed: “I might fight that night in the crowd”

Mike Perry has suggested that he is prepared to fight this weekend, even if he isn’t called upon as backup for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has completely reinvented himself. He has become an absolute superstar outside of the UFC, establishing himself as the king of bare-knuckle boxing. Some may not agree with that, but his record – and the attention he’s brought to BKFC – speaks volumes.

In terms of what’s next for him, Perry is in the UK to serve as the backup fighter for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match. Given Danis’ reputation of pulling out of contests like this, many felt as if ‘Platinum’ had a good chance of making an appearance. Instead, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be left on the shelf.

During a recent interview, however, Perry made it known that he’s pretty keen to compete in Manchester.