Mike Perry says he is planning to fight this weekend regardless if his service are needed: “I might fight that night in the crowd”

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Mike Perry has suggested that he is prepared to fight this weekend, even if he isn’t called upon as backup for Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis.

Mike Perry

Over the course of the last few years, Mike Perry has completely reinvented himself. He has become an absolute superstar outside of the UFC, establishing himself as the king of bare-knuckle boxing. Some may not agree with that, but his record – and the attention he’s brought to BKFC – speaks volumes.

In terms of what’s next for him, Perry is in the UK to serve as the backup fighter for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis boxing match. Given Danis’ reputation of pulling out of contests like this, many felt as if ‘Platinum’ had a good chance of making an appearance. Instead, it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be left on the shelf.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER BOTH MIKE PERRY AND DILLON DANIS CLAIM THEY WILL BE FIGHTING HIM ON OCTOBER 14: “DON’T LET DILLON FOOL YOU”

During a recent interview, however, Perry made it known that he’s pretty keen to compete in Manchester.

Perry is ready to fight

“My body is so excited for the opportunity,” Perry said. “I’m ready, I’m getting up early every morning…once the time comes to see if I get [the fight] or not, and if I end up not getting in…who knows? I’m the bare-knuckle guy…I might fight that night in the crowd, who knows who will be there? Who will do some stupid stuff? Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor might try [me].”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you expect to see Mike Perry actually compete this weekend? If not, what do you believe is next for him, and who would you like to see him fight in BKFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

