Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 with Sodiq Yusuff, Adrian Yanez, and Ashley Yoder

By Cole Shelton - October 10, 2023

The 142nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 81 this Saturday.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 142 and UFC Vegas 81

We’re first joined by 11th-ranked UFC featherweight Sodiq Yusuf (1:18). Next, 14th-ranked UFC bantamweight Adrian Yanez (16:31) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC strawweight Ashley Yoder (38:21).

Sodiq Yusuff opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 81 main event against Edson Barboza. Yusuff talks about his year-long layoff, what injury he sustained, and when he was able to fight again. He then talks about coming back to a main event and finally getting the chance to fight Barboza after they were booked to fight in 2020. Sodiq Yusuff then chats about what a win does for him and the state of the featherweight division.

Adrian Yanez then comes on to discuss his UFC Vegas 81 fight against Jonathan Martinez. Adrian talks about his loss to Rob Font earlier this year and what he learned from that. He then talks about how this fight came together, being friendly with Jonathan in the past, and the style matchup. Adrian Yanez then chats about what a win does for him, the bantamweight division, and Sean O’Malley becoming the champ.

Ashley Yoder closes out the program by previewing her UFC Vegas 81 fight against Emily Ducote. Ashley talks about her layoff, having not fought since July 2021, and what she has been up to. Shen then talks about whether or not she was surprised to get another fight, getting a new deal, and training with Angela Hill for this fight. Ashley then talks about what a win does for her, and her goals for her carer.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

