Man who attempted to break into Dana White’s home arrested by Maine police
The man who attempted to break into Dana White’s home in Maine has been arrested.
Earlier this week, White posted a video of a man trying to break into his house and offered a $2,500 reward for anyone who knew who he was.
However, on Tuesday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Brady Cooper, 23, of Glenburn, Maine, has been identified and charged with attempting to break into the home.
“Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted burglary in Levant, ME at property owned by Dana White. A suspect has been Identified and charged. On Monday August 28, 2023 at approximately 1:45am, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the Phillips Road in Levant. Deputies responded to the property owned by Dana White. When the first deputy arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle,” the statement read.
“The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence. The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved. When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed, Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review. No other details or information will be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” the statement concluded.
Dana White takes aim at the person trying to break into his house
As of right now, it’s uncertain if Cooper currently remains in custody or what the charge will be for trying to break into Dana White’s home.
But, on Tuesday, following the Contender Series, Dana White blasted the person trying to rob and break into his house.
“Do you f*****g think that you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f*****g idiots? It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house,” Dana White said. “My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away.”
