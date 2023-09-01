Man who attempted to break into Dana White’s home arrested by Maine police

By Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

The man who attempted to break into Dana White’s home in Maine has been arrested.

Dana White

Earlier this week, White posted a video of a man trying to break into his house and offered a $2,500 reward for anyone who knew who he was.

However, on Tuesday, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Brady Cooper, 23, of Glenburn, Maine, has been identified and charged with attempting to break into the home.

“Sheriff’s Office investigates attempted burglary in Levant, ME at property owned by Dana White. A suspect has been Identified and charged. On Monday August 28, 2023 at approximately 1:45am, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted burglary at a residence on the Phillips Road in Levant. Deputies responded to the property owned by Dana White. When the first deputy arrived, the suspect had already fled from the area in a vehicle,” the statement read.

“The deputies were able to meet with a property manager and secure video footage of the suspect along with other evidence. The property was occupied at the time of the incident, but they did not have contact with the suspect involved. When the video was shared through social media platforms, several tips were submitted to the Sheriff’s Office. After processing evidence and information developed, deputies interviewed, Brady Cooper (23) of Glenburn. Cooper has been charged with two criminal offenses and the case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for further review. No other details or information will be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing,” the statement concluded.

Dana White takes aim at the person trying to break into his house

As of right now, it’s uncertain if Cooper currently remains in custody or what the charge will be for trying to break into Dana White’s home.

But, on Tuesday, following the Contender Series, Dana White blasted the person trying to rob and break into his house.

“Do you f*****g think that you’re going to break into my house and there’s no cameras at my house, you f*****g idiots? It’s crazy. I’m assuming the guy was breaking in to try to rob the house,” Dana White said. “My sister and her husband and some of his friends are up there visiting right now. The guy came up and tried to kick the door in a couple times and then noticed the camera was there, tried to rip it off and rang the doorbell, freaked out and ran away.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo claims to know UFC 292 pay-per-view buyrate, takes aim at Sean O'Malley's star power for lack of buys: "That’s it"

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023
Brandon Royval and Alexandre Pantoja
Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval hints at impending Alexandre Pantoja fight announcement: "And New"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

It appears that Brandon Royval is next for UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Daniel Cormier and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Daniel Cormier casts doubt on Ronda Rousey returning to the Octagon at UFC 300: "Don't believe for one second"

Josh Evanoff - August 31, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t buy the idea that Ronda Rousey will fight again.

Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley sides with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili, says he "wouldn't want to fight a teammate" either

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

Sean O’Malley is siding with Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili as he says he wouldn’t want to fight a teammate either.

Dominick-Cruz-Sean-O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Dominick Cruz reacts to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292: “O'Malley is as good as everyone wants him to be”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Dominick Cruz is reacting to Sean O’Malley dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.

Nick Diaz, UFC 261

Photos | Nick Diaz appears to be in phenomenal shape amidst comeback rumors

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023
Big John McCarthy, Ariel Helwani, , Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, Greg Hardy, Alistair Overeem
John McCarthy

John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

John McCarthy is not sold on Dana White’s comments regarding a UFC comeback for Ronda Rousey.

Dana White Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager responds to criticism from UFC President Dana White: “Let's find out who the best in the world is. I can tell you it aint #6 Chito Vera”

Susan Cox - August 31, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili’s manager is responding to the recent criticism his fighter received from UFC President, Dana White.

Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac
Sergei Spivac

Pro fighters make their picks for Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

Cole Shelton - August 31, 2023

In the main event of UFC Paris, a battle of top-seven heavyweights goes down as Ciryl Gane takes on Serghei Spivac. Heading into the fight, Gane is a -174 favorite while the Moldovan is a +136 underdog on FanDuel.

Darren Till, UFC 244, ufc rankings
UFC

Darren Till pleads guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has opted to plead guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, as reported by Liverpool Echo.