Holly Holm’s manager alleges that Miesha Tate turned down rematch despite UFC 300 callout

By Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Don’t expect to see Holly Holm vs. Miesha Tate 2 going down at UFC 300 in April.

Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm

The historic card is expected to include a lot of high-profile matchups, and fighters. Already, bouts such as Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, and Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic have been added to the card.  Furthermore, names such as Conor McGregor have also been linked to the event.

Following Miesha Tate’s win over Julia Avila earlier this month at UFC Austin, it appeared that she too, was destined to be added. The dominant victory was an important one for the title challenger too. Pre-fight, she admitted that the bout could be her last if she lost to Avila.

Following the victory over ‘Ragin Panda’, ‘Cupcake’ called for a rematch with Holly Holm. Back in 2016, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ suffered a fifth-round submission defeat. In the process, missing out on a potential rematch with Ronda Rousey, and losing UFC bantamweight gold. Seven years later, Miesha Tate seemed down to run it back.

However, according to Holly Holm’s manager, Lenny Fresquez, that rematch won’t be happening. The bout was discussed during a recent interview with MMA Junkie. There, Fresquez alleged that Miesha Tate previously turned down the bout on three different occasions. It’s worth noting that he didn’t specify if the bout offers were for UFC 300, or prior.

Nonetheless, it seems that Holly Holm vs. Miesha Tate 2 is off the table for April. In the interview, Fresque added that due to the rejections from ‘Cupcake’, they’re looking at other potential options. However, he declined to name any potential opponents for the former champion’s return.

RELATED: CODY GARBRANDT REJECTS POTENTIAL DOMINICK CRUZ REMATCH: “WHAT ELSE AM I SUPPOSED TO DO WITH THE GUY?”

Holly Holm, Miesha Tate

Holly Holm’s manager discusses potential UFC 300 rematch against Miesha Tate

“She wants nothing to do with Holly,” Lenny Fresquez stated when asked about a potential rematch between Holly Holm and Miesha Tate. “She’s turned down the fight three times already. We are looking for someone tougher… We are hopeful we will be on UFC 300. No opponents have been brought up yet.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

As of now, Miesha Tate has yet to respond to the comments from Fresquez. Still, there’s no doubt that a potential rematch with Holly Holm would be an excellent bout to add to UFC 300. Especially given the fact that ‘Cupcake’ is back on the winning track. With the win over Julia Avila earlier this month, she snapped a two-fight losing streak.

Meanwhile, ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ hasn’t been seen since a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July. However, months later, the Brazilian’s win over Holly Holm was overturned due to a failed drug test. While the 42-year-old hoped to be a part of the women’s bantamweight title picture, Bueno Silva was later booked to face Raquel Pennington in January for the vacant championship.

What do you make of these comments from Lenny Fresquez? Do you want to see Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm 2 added to UFC 300 in April? Who do you have winning in that potential rematch?

