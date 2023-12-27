Corey Anderson slams Joe Rogan’s ‘wasting career’ comments: “Fame doesn’t pay bills, money does”

December 27, 2023

Bellator light-heavyweight Corey Anderson has some issues with UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments.

Joe Rogan and Corey Anderson

‘Overtime’ has been out of action since a fight with Phil Davis in June at Bellator 297. There, Corey Anderson scored a split-decision win, another high-profile win for him. Since leaving the UFC in 2020, the light-heavyweight has earned a 4-1 (1 NC) record. With that in mind, it’s safe to say that he’s benefitted from the move.

It’s likely because of that success that Corey Anderson is a bit peeved by Joe Rogan’s comments. Earlier this month, the podcaster and UFC commentator made some remarks that raised eyebrows. On his podcast, Rogan opined that fighters outside of his company are “wasting their careers“.

On Instagram earlier this week, the Bellator light-heavyweight responded to those comments. There, Corey Anderson took Joe Rogan to task, largely due to the financial aspect of fighting in the UFC. Despite fighting in the company for years, he was allegedly still working a full-time job during his time with the promotion.

It wasn’t until he parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bellator in 2020, that Corey Anderson became a full-time fighter. While the light-heavyweight is still friends with Joe Rogan, he clearly didn’t appreciate the comments.

Corey Anderson takes aim at Joe Rogan’s recent comments about fighting outside the UFC

“Now y’all know I LOVE my guy Joe! But as someone who spent 7 years in the UFC and left at #4 in the organization.” Corey Anderson wrote on Instagram, responding to Joe Rogan’s recent comments. “Fans seeing me fight wasn’t enough to pay bills or even begin to set my family up for a future. My wife and I both had to have jobs to keep afloat in between fights until my first fight in Bellator. I always say “I make more money in Bellator”, well my last fight ranked in the top 5, and my purse didn’t even make close to 6 figures… that’s 100K… after 7 years, 15 fights, 13 top 15 opponents, and being ranked in the top 10 within my first year. (My debut fight I made 16k) Hell, even to go be on @joerogan podcast, I had scramble to find someone to cover for me at work to go.”

He continued, ” Yet my first fight in Bellator I made 5x more and was able to free my wife of a job and focus fully on my career as a fighter for the first time ever. SOOOOO what good is it to have a fan base when I still have to work everyday to afford life. Compared to having fewer fans, financial freedom, and set your family up for life after fighting?… So if you want fans and stardom… yes, you have a better chance in the UFC. But if you want to make money… test the field and go where the money is.”

“FAME DOESN’T PAY BILLS.” Corey Anderson’s social media post concluded. “MONEY DOES!”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Corey Anderson or Joe Rogan?

Corey Anderson Joe Rogan

