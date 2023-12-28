Justin Gaethje says he’s “waiting on the call” for UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up”

UFC star Justin Gaethje has said that he is “waiting on the call” regarding a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

For as long as we can remember, Justin Gaethje has been seen as one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s quick, he’s got an entertaining style, and he has more UFC bonuses than we can count.

In the wake of his recent wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje has seemingly lined himself up for another crack at the 155-pound belt. Of course, Charles Oliveira is also waiting patiently for a chance of his own.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

In a recent tweet, Gaethje made it clear that he believes he should be the one to battle Makhachev.