Justin Gaethje says he’s “waiting on the call” for UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up”
UFC star Justin Gaethje has said that he is “waiting on the call” regarding a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
For as long as we can remember, Justin Gaethje has been seen as one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s quick, he’s got an entertaining style, and he has more UFC bonuses than we can count.
In the wake of his recent wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje has seemingly lined himself up for another crack at the 155-pound belt. Of course, Charles Oliveira is also waiting patiently for a chance of his own.
In a recent tweet, Gaethje made it clear that he believes he should be the one to battle Makhachev.
Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is. https://t.co/Wg83vtmLHm
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) December 26, 2023
Gaethje’s push
There’s no denying that Justin Gaethje can move the needle and get fans interested. In equal measure, Makhachev will likely want to move on to a fresh challenger after registering two wins over Alexander Volkanovski and one over Charles Oliveira.
The two men have beaten the majority of other elite lightweights in the promotion. There are no confirmed dates for a collision between the two of them but if we had to guess, we’d say UFC 300 would make a whole lot of sense – especially given the magnitude of the card.
This is all about legacy and regardless of how friendly they’ve been in the past; this comes down to the gold and how badly you want it.
