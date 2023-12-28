Justin Gaethje says he’s “waiting on the call” for UFC title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up”

By Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

UFC star Justin Gaethje has said that he is “waiting on the call” regarding a title shot against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev

For as long as we can remember, Justin Gaethje has been seen as one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He’s quick, he’s got an entertaining style, and he has more UFC bonuses than we can count.

In the wake of his recent wins over Rafael Fiziev and Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje has seemingly lined himself up for another crack at the 155-pound belt. Of course, Charles Oliveira is also waiting patiently for a chance of his own.

RELATED: Justin Gaethje reportedly next for Islam Makhachev if the Russian defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 294

In a recent tweet, Gaethje made it clear that he believes he should be the one to battle Makhachev.

Gaethje’s push

“Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch.  It is what it is.”

There’s no denying that Justin Gaethje can move the needle and get fans interested. In equal measure, Makhachev will likely want to move on to a fresh challenger after registering two wins over Alexander Volkanovski and one over Charles Oliveira.

The two men have beaten the majority of other elite lightweights in the promotion. There are no confirmed dates for a collision between the two of them but if we had to guess, we’d say UFC 300 would make a whole lot of sense – especially given the magnitude of the card.

This is all about legacy and regardless of how friendly they’ve been in the past; this comes down to the gold and how badly you want it.

Do you believe Justin Gaethje has a chance of defeating Islam Makhachev? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm

Holly Holm's manager alleges that Miesha Tate turned down rematch despite UFC 300 callout

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023
Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz

Cody Garbrandt rejects potential Dominick Cruz rematch: "What else am I supposed to do with the guy?"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt isn’t very interested in facing Dominick Cruz again.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
UFC

Conor McGregor vents frustration over mistreatment from the UFC: “My patience is wearing thin”

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has given his thoughts on how he has been treated by the promotion recently.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling was shocked by the dismal pay-per-view numbers generated from UFC 292 fight with Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - December 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he was surprised by the PPV numbers generated from his fight against Sean O’Malley.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya reveals he will make his UFC return "soon"

Harry Kettle - December 23, 2023

UFC star Israel Adesanya has revealed that he will soon make his return to the Octagon after previously claiming he’ll be out for years.

Alexandre Pantoja and Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson praises 'Dark Horse' Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 296 win: "Full complete skill set"

Josh Evanoff - December 22, 2023
Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Leon Edwards

Fight fans sound off on Colby Covington for latest excuse regarding his UFC 296 loss to Leon Edwards

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Fight fans aren’t pleased with Colby Covington’s latest excuse following his defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Dricus du Plessis refutes the idea that UFC 296 crowd brawl with Sean Strickland was staged

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

Dricus du Plessis has refuted the idea that his UFC 296 brawl with Sean Strickland was somehow staged.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan encourages elite fighter outside of the UFC to stop wasting their careers: “Nobody’s watching”

Harry Kettle - December 22, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has encouraged elite fighters outside of the promotion not to waste their careers.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several new fights including three for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 21, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White gave MMA fans an early Christmas present on Thursday evening.