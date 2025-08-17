Pros react after Michael Page defeats Jared Cannonier at UFC 319

By Chris Taylor - August 16, 2025

Tonight’s UFC 319 main card featured a highly anticipated middleweight contest between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page.

Cannonier (18-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since scoring a fourth-round TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues this past February. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former middleweight title challenger, as ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had previously dropped fights to Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (24-3 MMA) had most previously competed at February’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Sharabutdin Magomedov. That victory was of course preceded by a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in June of last year. ‘Venum’ had gone 2-1 inside of the Octagon prior to tonight’s affair.

Tonight’s ‘Cannonier vs. Page’ contest resulted in another impressive middleweight showing for Michael Page. ‘MVP’ scored knockdowns in both of the first two rounds, this before being smothered on the ground by Jared Cannonier in round three. Despite the poor showing in the final round, it was more than clear that ‘Venum’ had done more than enough to get his hand raised at the final horn.

Official UFC 319 Results: Michael Page def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Cannonier vs. Page’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Michael Page defeating Jared Cannonier at UFC 319:

Who would you like to see MVP fight next following his victory over Cannonier this evening in Chicago?

