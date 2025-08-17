UFC 319 Results: Michael Page defeats Jared Cannonier (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 319 results, including the middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier and Michael Page.

Michael Page

Cannonier (18-9 MMA) was most previously seen in action this past February, where he scored a fourth-round TKO victory over Gregory Rodrigues. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the former middleweight title challenger, as ‘The Killa Gorilla’ had previously dropped fights to Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Page (24-3 MMA) most recently competed at February’s UFC Saudi Arabia event, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Sharabutdin Magomedov. That victory was preceded by a decision loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 in June of last year. ‘Venum’ has gone 2-1 inside of the Octagon since joining the promotion in March of 2024.

Round one of this UFC 319 middleweight matchup begins and Jared Cannonier comes out with a pair of jabs. Michael Page is in his traditional stance with his hands at his hips. ‘Venum’ is trying to bait the former title challenger and then counter. Cannonier with a good right hand over the top. Page with a jab to the body. Cannonier forces the clinch and pushes ‘MVP’ against the cage. Page with a knee to the body while backed against the cage. He lands another and breaks free back to range. A big right hand sits down Cannonier. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is back up. Michael Page taunts him. Still, Jared Cannonier forces the clinch and looks for a takedown against the cage. Both men lands knees from the position. Cannonier looks for a trip. He doesn’t get it. Cannonier leaps in with a right. The horn sounds to end round two.

The second round begins and Michael Page lands a nice right hand over the top to start. Jared Cannonier looks to force the action. Page continues to use movement and counter. He lands another right. A huge combination sends Cannonier back down to the canvas. He returns to his feet. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ with a jab. He’s still trying to make something happen on the feet. Page seems to be just waiting for that counter opportunity. Jared Cannonier forces the clinch and pushes ‘MVP’ against the cage. ‘Venum’ gets free after eating a pair of knees. Cannonier dives right back in and once again forces the clinch. A knee to the thigh by the former title challenger. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Michael Page lands a low kick to start. He looks to come forward with a combination, but he slips and now Jared Cannonier is deep on a takedown and lands in half guard position. He moves to full mount and lands some good punches. A hard elbow now. This is a bad spot for ‘MVP’. Cannonier looking for a kimura now. He let’s that go and moves in for an arm triangle. This is tight. Somehow “Venum” escapes, but he’s still on his back. 20 seconds remain. This one goes to the judges’.

Official UFC 319 Results: Michael Page def. Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Page fight next following his victory over Cannonier this evening in Chicago?

