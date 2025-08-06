Nassourdine Imavov slams ‘boring’ Caio Borralho: ‘I will just demolish him’

Nassourdine Imavov is not impressed with Caio Borralho’s fighting style.

Imavov and Borralho are set to clash in the main event of UFC Paris on Sept. 6. It’s a pivotal bout in the middleweight division. An impressive showing from either man can potentially lead to a UFC Middleweight Championship opportunity. The next middleweight title fight will take place at UFC 319 when Dricus du Plessis puts his gold at stake against Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 16.

While Imavov isn’t known for trading verbal shots, he isn’t shy about expressing his opinion of Borralho’s fighting style. In an interview with MMAJunkie.com, Imavov said his upcoming opponent doesn’t stand a chance against him on the feet.

“It’s very simple: I’m a complete fighter,” Imavov said. “I consider myself as a complete fighter. So if it has to go to the ground, it’ll go to the ground. I will welcome him to the ground. If it stays standing, it will be (better) and I will just demolish him. The thing is that I don’t speak too much but when I fight, I want to bring a real show to my fans.”

Furthermore, Imavov finds Borralho’s fighting style to be lackluster from a fan perspective.

“… He just wants to win the fight in this way, having a weird fight, a not interesting fight. That’s not how I’m used to doing. For me, I’ll make this fight in spectacular fashion. It’s important for me to show people that I can make a boring fighter, a great fight.”

Imavov would do himself plenty of favors if he decimates Borralho in the fashion that he envisions. At the moment, Imavov is the No. 1-ranked UFC middleweight, while Borralho sits at the No. 6 spot.

Borralho has revealed that he is the backup fighter for the UFC 319 main event between du Plessis and Chimaev, which is an opportunity Imavov bailed on. Imavov said that he doesn’t want to hear excuses from Borralho about having to make weight twice in a short period of time.