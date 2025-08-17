UFC 319 Results: Carlos Prates KO’s Geoff Neal (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 319 results, including the welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates.

Neal (16-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Rafael dos Anjos via first-round TKO at UFC 308 in October of last year. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Handz of Steel’, who had previously suffered losses to Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry respectively.

Meanwhile, Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA) was last seen in action this past April, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Ian Machado Garry. Prior to that setback, ‘The Nightmare’ had strung together an eleven-fight winning streak, which included stoppage wins over Neil Magny and Li Jingliang.

Round one of this UFC 319 welterweight matchup begins and Carlos Prates comes forward with early pressure. Geoff Neal with a couple of low kicks to keep him at bay. A nice right hook from Neal as Prates lands low kick. Carlos shakes that off and lands another low kick. ‘Handz of Steel’ comes forward with a flurry. Prates with a nice left hook. Neal answers with a straight right. Another chopping low kick from Carlos Prates. Unfazed, Geoff Neal leaps in with a good 1-2. Both men with big shots. Neal with a nice left hook. Both men appear happy to just trade thus far. Prates with a left hook to the body and then a flying knee to the same spot. Neal with a jab. A good right hand over the top by Carlos Prates. He follows up with a left hand and then a knee to the body. Neal eats it and forces the clinch. Prates with a nice left. Geoff Neal looks to answer but his hook falls short. A spinning elbow sends Neal down with 1 second left and this one is all over. WOW!

HE IS A NIGHTMARE TO DEAL WITH 😮‍💨@TheNightmare170 with the KO at the round one buzzer! #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/riPTSKAIfg — UFC (@ufc) August 17, 2025

CARLOS PRATES JUST KNOCKED OUT GEOFF NEAL WITH A SPINNING BACKFIST 😳 ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS 🔥 #UFC319 pic.twitter.com/XdPdDyEgmJ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 17, 2025

Official UFC 319 Results: Carlos Prates def. Geoff Neal via KO at 4:59 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Prates fight next following his KO victory over Neal this evening in Chicago?