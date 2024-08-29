Torrez Finney earns third shot on DWCS despite recent harsh speech from Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White has changed his tune on middleweight prospect Torrez Finney and has offered him an unprecedented third chance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Finney will face Abdellah Er-Ramy on Week 8 on DWCS on October 1st. He’ll fill in for the injured Logan Woods just weeks after defeating Cam Rowston earlier this month on the show.

Finney is 9-0-0 in his professional MMA career with seven finishes, including a vicious knockout in May at Combat Fight Pro Duval. After the knockout, he earned a second chance on DWCS on August 20th.

Despite another solid performance on DWCS, White didn’t offer Finney a contract. Not only did White not offer him a shot on the roster, he made a series of harsh remarks towards the promising prospect.

“Finney, now you were here last year and my recommendation to you was to go out and get some experience, you’re young, you’re obviously talented, you’re now 9-0, you got one fight, you went out in one year and fought one fight,” White said to Finney after the Week 2 DWCS card. “I’m always brutally honest with this stuff, you’d get absolutely decimated in the UFC with the performance that you put on tonight. Your performance last year was better than this performance. You’re 25 years old, kid, you’re obviously a talented athlete. Go out and get three or four fights this year, then come back to us and talk about the UFC.”