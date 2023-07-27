Michael Chiesa responds to Kevin Lee’s claims that he turned down a short-notice fight: “He f**king fed you guys a bunch of sh*t”

Michael Chiesa has rejected a claim from Kevin Lee that he offered to step in and fight him on short notice.

After more than 18 months away, Michael Chiesa will return to the Octagon this weekend to face Kevin Holland. He’s currently riding a two-fight losing streak, with his hope being that he can bounce back in Salt Lake City.

He was initially scheduled to return back in April against Li Jingliang, until the latter unfortunately had to pull out. As per Kevin Lee, though, the former interim title challenger offered to step in on short notice to battle Chiesa.

The two have fought once before, all the way back in 2017, when Lee secured a controversial technical submission win in Oklahoma City. As you can tell by these quotes from Chiesa, their feud is far from over.