Michael Chiesa responds to Kevin Lee’s claims that he turned down a short-notice fight: “He f**king fed you guys a bunch of sh*t”
Michael Chiesa has rejected a claim from Kevin Lee that he offered to step in and fight him on short notice.
After more than 18 months away, Michael Chiesa will return to the Octagon this weekend to face Kevin Holland. He’s currently riding a two-fight losing streak, with his hope being that he can bounce back in Salt Lake City.
He was initially scheduled to return back in April against Li Jingliang, until the latter unfortunately had to pull out. As per Kevin Lee, though, the former interim title challenger offered to step in on short notice to battle Chiesa.
The two have fought once before, all the way back in 2017, when Lee secured a controversial technical submission win in Oklahoma City. As you can tell by these quotes from Chiesa, their feud is far from over.
Chiesa unloads on Lee
“As a competitor, I want to fight him,” Chiesa said. “Especially after the comments that he made when Li Jingliang pulled out. He f—king fed you guys a bunch of s—t like, ‘Oh, I threw my name in the hat to fight Chiesa on short notice. It would have been a great comeback fight and they offered it to him and he turned it down.’ You are outta your mind. If he walked in the door right now, I would drop this mic and I would kick his ass. But he’s retired.”
Now that Lee has retired and gone off into the sunset, it doesn’t seem as if we’ll ever get the chance to see this rematch.
Would you have been interested to see Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee lock horns one more time? Will Chiesa get back to winning ways against Kevin Holland? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
