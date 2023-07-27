Michael Chiesa responds to Kevin Lee’s claims that he turned down a short-notice fight: “He f**king fed you guys a bunch of sh*t”

By Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023

Michael Chiesa has rejected a claim from Kevin Lee that he offered to step in and fight him on short notice.

Michael Chiesa

After more than 18 months away, Michael Chiesa will return to the Octagon this weekend to face Kevin Holland. He’s currently riding a two-fight losing streak, with his hope being that he can bounce back in Salt Lake City.

He was initially scheduled to return back in April against Li Jingliang, until the latter unfortunately had to pull out. As per Kevin Lee, though, the former interim title challenger offered to step in on short notice to battle Chiesa.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHIESA STILL TARGETING KEVIN LEE REMATCH

The two have fought once before, all the way back in 2017, when Lee secured a controversial technical submission win in Oklahoma City. As you can tell by these quotes from Chiesa, their feud is far from over.

Chiesa unloads on Lee

“As a competitor, I want to fight him,” Chiesa said. “Especially after the comments that he made when Li Jingliang pulled out. He f—king fed you guys a bunch of s—t like, ‘Oh, I threw my name in the hat to fight Chiesa on short notice. It would have been a great comeback fight and they offered it to him and he turned it down.’ You are outta your mind. If he walked in the door right now, I would drop this mic and I would kick his ass. But he’s retired.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Now that Lee has retired and gone off into the sunset, it doesn’t seem as if we’ll ever get the chance to see this rematch.

Would you have been interested to see Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee lock horns one more time? Will Chiesa get back to winning ways against Kevin Holland? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Lee Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland says he won’t be fighting Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293: “Someone at the UFC really dropped the ball on this”

Harry Kettle - July 27, 2023
Stephen Thompson
UFC

Stephen Thompson expecting a 'Fight of the Year' contender against Michel Pereira at UFC 291: "Preparing for the hardest fight ever"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Stephen Thompson is excited to finally get the chance to face Michel Pereira.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson believes he's just entering his prime, has no plans to retire anytime soon: "Five fights and a title"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Tony Ferguson thinks he’s just entering his prime ahead of his UFC 291 fight against Bobby Green.

Dustin Poirier
Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier warns Justin Gaethje of trying to be technical at UFC 291: "I'm going to show you levels"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Dustin Poirier has sent a warning to Justin Gaethje.

Daniel Cormier and Molly McCann
Molly McCann

Daniel Cormier downplays Molly McCann's strawweight move: "There are great grapplers at 115!"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Molly McCann’s biggest issue is her grappling, not weight class.

Michel Pereira and Michael Page

Michel Pereira wants to be the man to welcome Michael Venom Page to the UFC: "To give a show"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023
Justin Gaethje and Jorge Masvidal
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje wants to "make" Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist after UFC 291: "He’ll hate it"

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje is excited to make Jorge Masvidal wrap the BMF belt around his waist.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reveals that he turned down offer to fight 'little p*ssy' Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping nearly signed to step in the ring with Jake Paul.

Tony Ferguson, Dana White, Justin Gaethje
Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje rejects notion that he caused Tony Ferguson's downfall: "We play a rough game"

Josh Evanoff - July 26, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has commented on Tony Ferguson’s recent performances.

Conor McGregor, Sinead O'Connor, Death, UFC
UFC

Conor McGregor releases statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Conor McGregor has released a statement following the death of legendary Irish singer Sinead O’Connor.