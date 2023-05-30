Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be “the greatest return in combat sports”

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

McGregor is set to coach TUF 31 – which airs on Tuesday night – against Chandler and the two will likely fight later this year. It will be the Irishman’s first fight since he broke his leg in July 2021 in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.

After the injury, many wondered if McGregor would return again, but now as he gets closer to that return, he says it will be the greatest return in combat sports history.

“Not only just a return, the greatest return in combat sports,” McGregor said to Megan Olivi.

Part of the reason why Conor McGregor expects his return fight against Michael Chandler to be the greatest return ever is due to how he sees the fight playing out. The Irishman not only expects to beat Chandler, but he plans to do it in highlight-reel fashion with a head-kick KO win.

“I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent,” McGregor added. “And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual off a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that, and steady making my way towards it.”

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing skid having lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier as he broke his leg and before that, was knocked out. His last win came back in January 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 46 seconds which marked his return to the UFC after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt. The Irishman is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ.