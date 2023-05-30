Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be “the greatest return in combat sports”

By Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is set to coach TUF 31 – which airs on Tuesday night – against Chandler and the two will likely fight later this year. It will be the Irishman’s first fight since he broke his leg in July 2021 in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.

After the injury, many wondered if McGregor would return again, but now as he gets closer to that return, he says it will be the greatest return in combat sports history.

“Not only just a return, the greatest return in combat sports,” McGregor said to Megan Olivi.

RELATED: Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight.

Part of the reason why Conor McGregor expects his return fight against Michael Chandler to be the greatest return ever is due to how he sees the fight playing out. The Irishman not only expects to beat Chandler, but he plans to do it in highlight-reel fashion with a head-kick KO win.

“I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent,” McGregor added. “And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual off a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that, and steady making my way towards it.”

Conor McGregor is currently on a two-fight losing skid having lost back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier as he broke his leg and before that, was knocked out. His last win came back in January 2020 when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in 46 seconds which marked his return to the UFC after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt. The Irishman is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor explains why he accepted fight against 'Gamer' Michael Chandler

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: "You're going to see a visual of a head hanging off"

Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Javier Mendez reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters despite recent announcement

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still coaching his fighters, according to Javier Mendez.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier shares his top three fights of 2023

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier is sharing his top three fights of 2023.

Dana White, Power Slap
UFC

UFC President Dana White sounds off on uneducated critics of Power Slap: “Pure hate”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

UFC President, Dana White, is sounding off on the ‘uneducated’ critics of Power Slap.

Conor McGregor

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023
Mike-Brown-and-Dustin-Poirier
Jake Paul

Dustin Poirier shares his prediction for upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “It’s not an easy fight”

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Dustin Poirier is sharing his prediction for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124, UFC Vegas 74
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 124 with Randy Couture, Jim Miller, and Daniel Pineda

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

The 124th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 74 this weekend and to talk Francis Ngannou’s signing with the PFL.

Shavkat Rakhmonov
Kelvin Gastelum

Chael Sonnen slams Shavkat Rakhmonov for his callout of Kelvin Gastelum: “It was about as wimpy as you could do a callout”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has questioned Shavkat Rakhmonov for his recent callout of returning welterweight Kelvin Gastelum.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping refutes Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is now working on Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich: “I've heard nothing of the sort”

Harry Kettle - May 30, 2023

Michael Bisping has questioned Chael Sonnen’s claim that the UFC is working on booking Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich.