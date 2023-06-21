Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett: “He’s not worth anything”

By Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett, believing it’s not worth his time and effort.

Dating back to UFC London last year, Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have had a big problem with one another. In fact, it stretches back even beyond that, to a social media interaction between the two.

It seemed inevitable that we’d see the two of them lock horns at some point in the future. After all, both are great action fighters, and both are pretty popular in their own right.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA BELIEVES UFC “PROTECTING” PADDY PIMBLETT FROM FIGHT AGAINST HIM: “IT’S ONE OF THE BIGGEST FIGHTS IN THE UFC”

However, it now feels like they’re going in very different directions. Topuria is preparing to battle Josh Emmett at featherweight, whereas Paddy Pimblett aims to get back into the cage at 155 pounds.

During a recent interview, Topuria explained why Pimblett isn’t really on his mind anymore.

“Paddy, you know what happens with Paddy?” Topuria said in Spanish during a recent media appearance. “He’s a person that media attention wise, he’s big. But as a fighter we all know he’s not worth anything. He’s not even ranked. He hasn’t done anything.

Topuria doesn’t want Pimblett

“So giving merit to a person that’s only where he is because he knows how to sell himself well, I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. We’re athletes. In the UFC, the difference between them and other organizations is that here what’s valued is the sport and Paddy, sporting wise, hasn’t achieved anything. That’s why he doesn’t interest me at all.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Both men seem destined to accomplish some big things in MMA. For the time being, though, a collision with each other isn’t on the cards.

Do you want to see Paddy Pimblett vs Ilia Topuria? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

Michael Chandler vents frustration over Conor McGregor still not being enrolled in USADA testing: “One hundred and seventy-nine days left”

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023
Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

UFC star Conor McGregor shares photos from recent sparring session with Dillon Danis

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2023

UFC star Conor McGregor has shared photos of him sparring with Dillon Danis as speculation over his future continues.

Randy Brown
Randy Brown

Randy Brown admits he was shocked to get offered Wellington Turman, eyes a "dominant" performance to get a ranked opponent next

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Randy Brown took a chance and fought Jack Della Maddalena back in February and it didn’t go his way.

Josh Emmett
Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett explains why he believes Ilia Toupria is a "great matchup" for him at UFC Jacksonville

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Josh Emmett thinks Ilia Toupria is a great matchup for him.

Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kelvin Gastelum accepts Shavkat Rakhmonov's callout: "Stylistically I’m horrible for him"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum is ready to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov next time out.

Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen

Sean O'Malley explains why he thinks Cory Sandhagen fighting Umar Nurmagomedov is "not smart"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.

Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.
Manel Kape

Kai Kara-France set for fast turnaround against Manel Kape at UFC 293 in Australia

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

UFC flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape are set to collide in September.

Max Holloway Korean Zombie
Max Holloway

Max Holloway opens up as a historic betting favorite against The Korean Zombie for UFC Singapore

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has opened as a massive favorite against The Korean Zombie.

Jessica Andrade
Tatiana Suarez

Jessica Andrade set to take on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville with Virna Jandiroba out

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2023

Jessica Andrade will be making the walk to the Octagon for the fourth time in 2023.