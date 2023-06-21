Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett: “He’s not worth anything”

UFC fighter Ilia Topuria has moved past the idea of fighting Paddy Pimblett, believing it’s not worth his time and effort.

Dating back to UFC London last year, Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett have had a big problem with one another. In fact, it stretches back even beyond that, to a social media interaction between the two.

It seemed inevitable that we’d see the two of them lock horns at some point in the future. After all, both are great action fighters, and both are pretty popular in their own right.

However, it now feels like they’re going in very different directions. Topuria is preparing to battle Josh Emmett at featherweight, whereas Paddy Pimblett aims to get back into the cage at 155 pounds.

During a recent interview, Topuria explained why Pimblett isn’t really on his mind anymore.

“Paddy, you know what happens with Paddy?” Topuria said in Spanish during a recent media appearance. “He’s a person that media attention wise, he’s big. But as a fighter we all know he’s not worth anything. He’s not even ranked. He hasn’t done anything.