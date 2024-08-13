Michael Chandler shares “realistic option” for his next UFC opponent should the Conor McGregor fight fall through

Michael Chandler has named a realistic option for his next opponent in the UFC – if it isn’t Conor McGregor.

As we know, Michael Chandler has been waiting to fight Conor McGregor for a long time. For one reason or the other, it hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet. Now, we’re at the point where it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens next.

Chandler is hungry to get his hands on McGregor, but the Irishman always seems to have an obstacle in his way. Regardless, though, it’s clear to see that the former Bellator star wants to get back in the Octagon as quickly as possible.

In a recent interview with Lucky Block, Chandler had the following to say about his future.