Michael Chandler shares “realistic option” for his next UFC opponent should the Conor McGregor fight fall through

By Harry Kettle - August 13, 2024

Michael Chandler has named a realistic option for his next opponent in the UFC – if it isn’t Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler

As we know, Michael Chandler has been waiting to fight Conor McGregor for a long time. For one reason or the other, it hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet. Now, we’re at the point where it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens next.

Chandler is hungry to get his hands on McGregor, but the Irishman always seems to have an obstacle in his way. Regardless, though, it’s clear to see that the former Bellator star wants to get back in the Octagon as quickly as possible.

In a recent interview with Lucky Block, Chandler had the following to say about his future.

Chandler’s next move

“The sentiment from Dana [White] doesn’t sound as bleak as a lot of people would think,” he continued. “It doesn’t sound as bleak as a lot of people would think, given Conor’s antics with the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vest and the drinking Forged Irish Stout at Bare Knuckle FC, but we’ll see. Either way, I’ve always felt that if the Conor fight didn’t happen I’m going to be just fine, and I will put butts in seats, and I will sell pay-per-views, and I will entertain the entire world when I step inside the Octagon.”

“The most realistic option for me if you look at the landscape and you consider everything is Charles Oliveira,” Chandler said. “I love the rematch with Charles, I think it’s a great fight to get the fans pumped up. I almost had him finished in the first round, and then I made a glaring mistake in the second round that I would never, ever make again.

“It was almost a self-fulfilling prophecy that I was working on in camp that turned out to be my demise. Me and Charles for the number one contender spot. I beat Charles, knock him out in the first round, then all of a sudden I’m sitting at the number one contender spot, and I get to choose whether I fight Islam [Makhachev], or do I fight Conor next? And why not both?

What do you believe will be next for him? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

