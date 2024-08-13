Jarred Brooks targeted by Lito Adiwang: “I want to be the one”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

With no definite timetable for lineal king Joshua Pacio’s return from an ACL injury, Lito Adiwang hopes to get a shot at the ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Title recently captured by Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video earlier this month.

Jarred Brooks

With the weight class crowning a placeholder due to Pacio’s absence, “Thunder Kid” looks to capitalize on the situation.

“I respect Joshua immensely and wish him the best. Joshua can take all the time he needs to come back better than ever. But realistically speaking, the division has to remain active,” Adiwang told Tiebreaker Times.

“If the division has to move on, then I want to be the one to step up and challenge Brooks for the interim title.”

Adiwang’s call for a title shot isn’t just a spur-of-the-moment decision. The Filipino hard-hitter has been chasing an opportunity to get his hands on Brooks ever since their first encounter in November 2021.

In that bout, “The Monkey God” cruised to a submission victory, forcing Adiwang to tap with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

Since then, the 31-year-old has been driven by a desire to even the score with the American bruiser.

“He’s a tough opponent, no doubt about it, but I’ve grown a lot since our last encounter. I’m pretty sure he’s going to face a much more different ‘Thunder Kid’ in the rematch,” Adiwang said.

Lito Adiwang feels he deserves to earn a title shot 

Lito Adiwang has been on a tear as of late, racking up three consecutive victories in impressive fashion.

Despite his success, he currently sits outside the division’s top five rankings.

However, Adiwang remains undeterred, confident that his recent performances have earned him consideration for a potential title shot.

“Look at what I’ve done in my last three fights, it can speak for itself,” he said. “I think I’ve earned the right to be considered for a title shot. If the opportunity arises, I’ll be ready.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jarred Brooks ONE Championship

Related

Adriano-Moraes

Adriano Moraes guns for redemption against Danny Kingad at ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024
Sean Climaco
ONE Championship

Sean Climaco eager to earn career validation at ONE 168: “This is where I want to be”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Sean Climaco seeks to prove he’s more than just a flash in the pan. 

Jonathan Haggerty
ONE Championship

Lil' bro reminds fans that Jonathan Haggerty's "got that dog in him"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 12, 2024

Freddie Haggerty exudes confidence that older brother Jonathan Haggerty will emerge triumphant in his next assignment. 

Angela Lee
ONE Championship

Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee has revealed that she once considered a move to the UFC.

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio fires back at Jarred Brooks: “I’m not going anywhere”

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2024

Joshua Pacio assures Jarred Brooks that they will revisit their heated rivalry once he gets cleared to compete. 

Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks fires shots at Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson after interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024
jonathan haggerty and superlek
ONE Championship

Superlek gunning for Jonathan Haggerty's gold: "I want his belt"

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 may be facing a monumental task in his next outing, but that does not diminish his confidence in the slightest. 

Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos affirms that “it feels great” to finally capture ONE World Title

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Mayssa Bastos is still on cloud nine after capturing the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title. 

Amy Pirnie
ONE Championship

Amy Pirnie further proves that Scotland is the next hotbed for fighting talent

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

Amy Pirnie announced her arrival under the ONE Championship banner in the most emphatic way possible. 

Nabil Anane
ONE Championship

Nabil Anane in "no rush" to fight for World Title after ONE Fight Night 24 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 6, 2024

Nabil Anane proved at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2, that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on the main roster. 