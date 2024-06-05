WATCH | Nate Diaz joins singer Zach Bryan on stage during his concert in LA

By Cole Shelton - June 4, 2024

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz went on stage with singer Zach Bryan during his concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

Nate Diaz and Zach Bryan

Bryan has become one of the biggest singers in the world and during his encore, he has been known to bring up people on stage. He has recently brought up the likes of Justin Herbert, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Alonso, and now Nate Diaz joins the list of athletes and celebrities who have joined him on stage.

Nate Diaz went on stage and had his phone out to record him and Zach Bryan who was in the midst of singing his encore song ‘Revival’. How the connection between Bryan and Diaz started is uncertain, but Bryan does have a connection to combat sports. He has met up with Marlon Vera in the past and after Andre Fili used his song for his walkout Bryan responded on social media so he is familiar with combat sports and the UFC.

As for Nate Diaz’s career, he is set to return to the boxing ring on July 6 when he takes on Jorge Masvidal. Diaz enters the bout coming off a decision loss to Jake Paul in his pro boxing debut last August.

Entering the bout, Diaz says he’s been trying to get the rematch for quite some time while expecting a tough fight.

“I’m preparing for a way tougher fight from Jorge than I had against Jake Paul 100%,” Diaz said, via DAZN. “Jorge is as experienced as it comes, so I’m ready for what he’s bringing. But having those rounds helped for sure… All I know is that we’ve been trying to make this rematch happen for a long time. He was the biggest opportunity in the game.”

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal first fought in 2019 at UFC 244 for the inaugural BMF belt. Ultimately, it was Masvidal who won the fight by third-round doctor stoppage due to cuts.

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

