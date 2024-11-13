Anatoly Malykhin hopeful of rematch with Oumar Kane after ONE 169 loss 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

Anatoly Malykhin tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career this past weekend at ONE 169, and now he wants to get right back to work.  

Anatoly Malykhin

“Sladkiy” fell to “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane via split decision last Friday, November 8, parting ways with the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.  

Assessing his performance, Malykhin believes the nature of the bout took its toll on him. His energy was zapped and his output became obsolete. So as good as he thought he was, the Russian now knows he has room to improve.  

“My hands and arms felt too heavy. I ran out of steam. I tried to take him down, but it didn’t work out,” Malykhin said. 

“My body just didn’t respond the way I wanted it to. He won, so I’ll take that as a signal to train harder.” 

Malykhin has risen to unparalleled heights in ONE Championship. He became a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion along the way – with all of his victories coming by knockout. 

On top of that, given that the decision was razor-close, Malykhin is hopeful to get an immediate rematch after the new year.  

“Absolutely. I hope it happens soon,” the Russian said.  

Anatoly Malykhin venturing to Georgia for big comeback fight

Anatoly Malykhin didn’t get to the top of ONE Championship by taking the easy road. And after being served with his first loss in 15 professional fights, he isn’t about to start now.  

Instead, Malykhin plans to travel to Southern Ossetia in Georgia to train with some of the greatest pure wrestlers on the planet to continue improving his wrestling repertoire.  

Malykhin is planning to come back bigger, better, and stronger in the new year. And should he be granted a rematch versus Kane, he’ll be hoping to leave no doubts next time around.  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anatoly Malykhin ONE Championship

Related

Oumar Kane

“Reug Reug” Oumar Kane happy to silence doubters: "They don't know me" 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2024
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

What could be next for Rodtang? 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon dazzled in his return this past weekend at ONE 169.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Rodtang wants showdown with Takeru after ONE 169: “It’s time” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon returned to his beloved sport for the first time in over a year this past weekend. And he wants to make up for lost time with a super-fight in the immediate future.  

Kade Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Kade Ruotolo dreams of ONE lightweight MMA gold: “That’s the top of the mountain” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 13, 2024

There’s simply no stopping ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion Kade Ruotolo. The 21-year-old superstar impressed in his second MMA bout this past weekend at ONE 169.   

Jackie Buntan
ONE Championship

Jackie Buntan reflects on capturing ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title At ONE 169

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024

ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jackie Buntan made good on her bid to finally wear gold in ONE Championship.  

Fabricio Andrade

Fabricio Andrade to defend Bantamweight MMA World Title against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170  

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 12, 2024
Reinier de Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder urges fellow fighters not to sign with ONE Championship: “It is a bad mistake”

Harry Kettle - November 11, 2024

UFC newcomer Reinier de Ridder has urged fellow fighters against signing with rival promotion ONE Championship.

KANA
ONE Championship

Kana Morimoto to debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 versus Anissa Meksen 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2024

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto has a date for her ONE Championship debut.  

ONE Championship

How Oumar Kane’s uncle inspired him to fight: “I was always amazed” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2024

Every fighter has an origin story. For heavyweight MMA star “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, his began when he lost his father as a young boy.  

Reug Reug
ONE Championship

'Reug Reug' dethrones Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169

Harry Kettle - November 9, 2024

Oumar Kane, also known as Reug Reug, defeated Anatoly Malykhin at ONE 169 last night to claim the ONE Championship heavyweight title.