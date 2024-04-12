Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: ‘Just to be here, is a blessing’

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Coleman is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of heavyweight mixed martial arts. He won the inaugural UFC heavyweight title over Dan Severn at UFC 12.

After retiring from MMA after a loss to Randy Couture at UFC 109, Coleman has focused on his family and businesses outside of fighting. A scary moment happened recently with him and his family, and if weren’t for Coleman’s heroics, lives would’ve likely been lost.

In March, a fire began at Coleman’s parents’ home in Toledo, Ohio. Coleman rescued his parents from the flames but tragically, his dog didn’t survive the incident.

Coleman was hospitalized and in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. Just days after the incident, he regained consciousness and made a full recovery.

After his heroics, Coleman will present the BMF title to the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway winner at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White confirmed it during the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference.