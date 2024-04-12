Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: ‘Just to be here, is a blessing’

By Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Mark Coleman, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway

Coleman is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of heavyweight mixed martial arts. He won the inaugural UFC heavyweight title over Dan Severn at UFC 12.

After retiring from MMA after a loss to Randy Couture at UFC 109, Coleman has focused on his family and businesses outside of fighting. A scary moment happened recently with him and his family, and if weren’t for Coleman’s heroics, lives would’ve likely been lost.

In March, a fire began at Coleman’s parents’ home in Toledo, Ohio. Coleman rescued his parents from the flames but tragically, his dog didn’t survive the incident.

Coleman was hospitalized and in critical condition due to smoke inhalation. Just days after the incident, he regained consciousness and made a full recovery.

After his heroics, Coleman will present the BMF title to the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway winner at UFC 300. UFC president Dana White confirmed it during the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference.

Mark Coleman to present BMF belt to  Justin Gaethje or Max Holloway

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Coleman responded to White’s offer to present the BMF title.

“Thank you, Max Holloway!” Coleman said. “He started it by just asking about it, the fan response was amazing. The UFC just went with it. I found out yesterday, just like everybody else…just to be here is a blessing, but it’s icing on the cake, it’s gonna be special.”

Coleman is expected to receive a huge ovation at UFC 300 on Saturday. His heroics in and out of the cage have captivated fans around the world, both new and old.

Coleman’s resilience will be recognized as Gaethje and Holloway battle it out at UFC 300. An important piece of UFC lore, he’s looking to take in the moment this weekend in Las Vegas.

 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

