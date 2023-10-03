Renato Moicano takes aim at “delusional” Michael Chandler: “Conor is not going to fight him”

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano has hit out at Michael Chandler as he continues to wait for a fight against Conor McGregor.

For almost a year now, fans have been waiting for an official announcement regarding a fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. After their season of coaching on The Ultimate Fighter, it really did seem like just a matter of time – but up to this point, nothing has been confirmed. At this point, many wonder whether or not it would be better for Chandler to move on to something else as the uncertainty continues to flood in regarding the Irishman.

That includes his divisional rival Renato Moicano, who had the following to say on the matter in a recent interview.