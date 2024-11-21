Jorge Masvidal thinks Conor McGregor has ducked him for years: ‘He’s never mentioned my name because he knows I’ll rip his head off’

By Fernando Quiles - November 21, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has a stern message for Conor McGregor.

Jorge Masvidal

“Gamebred” has been making the media rounds pounding the table for bouts with McGregor and Leon Edwards. Masvidal has claimed he will be returning to the UFC and wants to show the world he’s still a viable welterweight.

The former BMF champion admits that the McGregor fight may not happen, but that won’t stop him from trying.

Jorge Masvidal Thinks Conor McGregor Is Afraid of Him

During an interview with MMAJunkie.com‘s Danny Segura, Jorge Masvidal said that Conor McGregor hasn’t name-dropped him because he knows a UFC fight wouldn’t be in his favor.

“I’d like for it to be Conor (McGregor) because I heard he also wants to fight on that same date,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “He’s never mentioned my name because he knows I’ll rip his head off. However, if him and the UFC make that mistake, I’ll take his head off in Miami in April. But I don’t know if he wants it. He knows I’ll break him and make him look bad. I won’t take him down. I’ll strike with him and take him out of this orbit. He’s never mentioned my name, and it’s for a reason. …

“They’re saying he might want to do it, but I’m chilling. If he wants to do it, great, I’ll kill him. If not, Leon Edwards. He and I have history, and it’s time to settle it. He’s not booked, and neither am I. Let’s go, sign the contract, and I’ll break your face.”

Some believe Masvidal returning to the UFC could be a tough sell given he initially retired from MMA competition on a four-fight skid and is coming off a loss to Nate Diaz in a boxing match. “Gamebred” clearly feels he has plenty left in the tank and wants to prove the naysayers wrong.

