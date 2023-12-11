Michael Chandler mocks Conor McGregor after Petr Yan faceoff: “I need relevancy”

By Josh Evanoff - December 11, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler wasn’t a fan of Conor McGregor’s faceoff with Petr Yan.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor and Petr Yan's faceoff

As of now, ‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ are currently awaiting their fight date. Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter against one another. The hope was that the two lightweights would eventually clash in late 2023.

Instead, the two are now hoping to fight at some point in 2024. As of now, there is no timetable for their bout, but they have been linked to a fight at UFC 300 in April. Conor McGregor himself has called for the date on several occasions, and Michael Chandler has seemed game. However, the promotion has yet to formally announce the bout.

Nonetheless, in Conor McGregor’s time away from the cage, he’s had more than a few faceoffs. Earlier this year, headed to the BKFC ring to faceoff with Mike Perry. If that faceoff was a bit odd to fans, it pales in comparison to the Irishman’s meeting with Petr Yan earlier this week.

Over the weekend, the two former champions faced off at an IBA boxing event in Dubai. Unsurprisingly, Conor McGregor towered over ‘No Mercy’, and was intense in the staredown. However, the Irishman joked with Petr Yan afterward, likely about their fight that will never happen.

Well, that’s what Michael Chandler believes anyway. On X, the former Bellator champion reacted to Conor McGregor and Petr Yan’s faceoff. There, he joked that he was down to face with any fighter several weight classes below him, due to a need for relevancy.

Looking for a 135er or preferably a 125er to face off with, on camera, at an obscure event…any takers? I need relevancy…” – Michael Chandler wrote on X, reacting to the Conor McGregor vs. Petr Yan faceoff over the weekend.

Along with the faceoff between Conor McGregor and Petr Yan, came an announcement. According to the IBA President, the two former UFC champions will box at some point in 2024. However, it’s clear that Michael Chandler doesn’t really believe that the fight itself will happen.

In recent weeks, the former Bellator champion has opined that his future opponent is attempting to “wait him out”. However, Chandler, as well as the UFC and Dana White, have been steadfast in the idea that the bout will happen in early 2024. In the meantime, it seems that the Irishman is just enjoying his time around the globe.

In terms of Petr Yan, ‘No Mercy’ hasn’t been seen since a unanimous decision defeat to Merab Dvalishvili earlier this year. As of now, the Russian isn’t scheduled for his return. However, he has been called out by Song Yadong over the last few months, including after his win over Chris Gutierrez on Saturday.

What do you make of these comments from Michael Chandler? Did you see Conor McGregor’s faceoff with Petr Yan over the weekend? Do you believe they’ll ever fight?

