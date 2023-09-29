Conor McGregor still hopeful for December return, tells Michael Chandler to “sit down and wait”

By Cole Shelton - September 29, 2023

Conor McGregor isn’t ruling out a return this year.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

McGregor had been adamant he would fight this year, as he’s coming back from his broken leg he sustained in July 2021 in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing the leg but also withdrew from the USADA testing pool, which means he needs six months of testing in order to return.

As of right now, Conor McGregor hasn’t entered the USADA testing pool but still thinks he could fight this year.

“En route, en route, en route son. I’m still hoping for December,” Conor McGregor said to All Out Fighting… “It’s imminent.”

Although Conor McGregor is still holding out hope for December, it seems very unlikely the Irishman will be on UFC 296. UFC CEO Dana White has already announced that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event. The co-main event is Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight title against Brandon Royval, so there is no need for McGregor.

McGregor says opponent will be Chandler

At this rate, perhaps the UFC holds out Conor McGregor’s return for UFC 300 which is scheduled to be in March or April. But, regardless of when he returns, McGregor says his next fight will be against Michael Chandler, who he coached TUF 31 against.

“Yes, has to be,” McGregor said. “Chandler, sit down and wait, and shut your mouth.

Conor McGregor (22-6) has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. It was his second straight loss to Poirier, as he suffered a KO loss at UFC 257 in January of 2021. His last win came in January 2022 when he scored a TKO win over Donald Cerrone in less than a minute.

McGregor is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Chad Mendes, and Eddie Alvarez.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

