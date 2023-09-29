Conor McGregor still hopeful for December return, tells Michael Chandler to “sit down and wait”

Conor McGregor isn’t ruling out a return this year.

McGregor had been adamant he would fight this year, as he’s coming back from his broken leg he sustained in July 2021 in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing the leg but also withdrew from the USADA testing pool, which means he needs six months of testing in order to return.

As of right now, Conor McGregor hasn’t entered the USADA testing pool but still thinks he could fight this year.

“En route, en route, en route son. I’m still hoping for December,” Conor McGregor said to All Out Fighting… “It’s imminent.”

Although Conor McGregor is still holding out hope for December, it seems very unlikely the Irishman will be on UFC 296. UFC CEO Dana White has already announced that Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight title against Colby Covington in the main event. The co-main event is Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight title against Brandon Royval, so there is no need for McGregor.