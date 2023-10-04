Daniel Cormier reacts after Tyson Fury books quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk: “It is so disrespectful!”

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Tyson Fury booked a quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk.

The news came last Friday that Tyson Fury (33-0) had signed an agreement for a heavyweight title unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk (21-0) to take place on December 23rd of this year, or failing that, sometime in January.

Of course, Fury, the current WCB heavyweight champion, is scheduled to box former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Many believe that Fury, with his undefeated record, will make short work of Ngannou in the ring.

Daniel Cormier, the former two-division UFC titleholder, is weighing in on how disrespectful the timing was for Tyson Fury to accept a match with Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking on the ‘DC & RC’ show, Cormier while praising Fury, says he’s very disappointed in the announcement of a Fury/Usyk fight ahead of the scheduled Fury/Ngannou match-up:

“It is the most disrespectful thing Tyson Fury could do. It is so disrespectful! Tyson Fury knows. It’s kind of crazy, bro, because I hope Francis knocks his head off. I like Tyson Fury; I watched his show on Netflix and fell in love with the dude. I like Tyson Fury so much now. I love his personality; I love his family. But it is the most disrespectful thing that you could do.”

Concluding, Cormier said (h/t MMANews):

“He scheduled a fight two months later, essentially saying that he’s gonna be completely clean when he’s done with Francis Ngannou. So he’s gonna beat Francis and go fight the number two heavyweight in the world right after. It’s crazy.”

Do you agree with Cormier that the timing was very disrespectful to Ngannou, as if dismissing the fighter before the match even takes place? Do you believe Tyson Fury will come out ‘clean’ after his fight with ‘The Predator’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!