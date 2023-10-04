Daniel Cormier reacts after Tyson Fury books quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk: “It is so disrespectful!”

By Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Tyson Fury booked a quick turnaround against Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury, Daniel Cormier

The news came last Friday that Tyson Fury (33-0) had signed an agreement for a heavyweight title unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk (21-0) to take place on December 23rd of this year, or failing that, sometime in January.

Of course, Fury, the current WCB heavyweight champion, is scheduled to box former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, on Saturday October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Many believe that Fury, with his undefeated record, will make short work of Ngannou in the ring.

Daniel Cormier, the former two-division UFC titleholder, is weighing in on how disrespectful the timing was for Tyson Fury to accept a match with Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking on the ‘DC & RC’ show, Cormier while praising Fury, says he’s very disappointed in the announcement of a Fury/Usyk fight ahead of the scheduled Fury/Ngannou match-up:

“It is the most disrespectful thing Tyson Fury could do. It is so disrespectful! Tyson Fury knows. It’s kind of crazy, bro, because I hope Francis knocks his head off. I like Tyson Fury; I watched his show on Netflix and fell in love with the dude. I like Tyson Fury so much now. I love his personality; I love his family. But it is the most disrespectful thing that you could do.”

Concluding, Cormier said (h/t MMANews):

“He scheduled a fight two months later, essentially saying that he’s gonna be completely clean when he’s done with Francis Ngannou. So he’s gonna beat Francis and go fight the number two heavyweight in the world right after. It’s crazy.”

Do you agree with Cormier that the timing was very disrespectful to Ngannou, as if dismissing the fighter before the match even takes place? Do you believe Tyson Fury will come out ‘clean’ after his fight with ‘The Predator’?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Tyson Fury UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson shares the “one part that hurts” about his current six-fight losing skid

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023
Frank Mir
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Frank Mir and Quinton Jackson discuss the demise of PRIDE FC: “Everybody over there was doing meth”

Susan Cox - October 4, 2023

Former UFC champions Frank Mir and Quinton Jackson are discussing the demise of PRIDE FC.

Paddy Pimblett
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley believes Paddy Pimblett is in a “lose-lose” situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

Sean O’Malley has explained why Paddy Pimblett could be in a lose-lose situation against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Dana-White-Chatri-Sityodtong-ONE Championship
Dana White

UFC CEO Dana White responds to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has responded to recent criticism from ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong.

Kevin Holland
Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland responds after Dillon Danis dubs him “an easy first fight” for UFC debut

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2023

UFC fighter Kevin Holland has responded to Dillon Danis after he called him an easy fight.

Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping speaks on Tyson Fury's mindset: "Doesn't give a f***

Zain Bando - October 3, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Colby Covington
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev wants Colby Covington next to test his wrestling against his: "He's a good fighter"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Islam Makhachev will be rooting for Colby Covington to defeat Leon Edwards in December.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Promoter reveals Tyson Fury will "make a lot more than 100 million" for Oleksandr Usyk fight

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Bob Arum, the promoter for Tyson Fury revealed the shocking payday ‘The Gypsy King’ will get for his upcoming fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Israel Adesanya, Yoel Romero
UFC

Yoel Romero believes Israel Adesanya was "scared" against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2023

Yoel Romero thinks Israel Adesanya fought scared against Sean Strickland.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso reveals surgery on broken hand, teases Valentina Shevchenko trilogy: "I will be mega ready"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is healing in preparation for a trilogy with Valentina Shevchenko.