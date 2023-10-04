UFC CEO Dana White hopes he can hold Mexican Independence Day event at The Sphere in Las Vegas next year

By Cole Shelton - October 4, 2023

Dana White has an ideal location for next year’s Mexican Independence Day event.

Dana White and The Sphere

White held Noche UFC last month for Mexican Independence Day and the event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a massive success and White promised he would hold the Mexican Independence Day event every year goinfg forward.

Although many fans were hoping the event would take place in Mexico, UFC CEO Dana White has a different place in mind for the annual event. Following the Contender Series on Tuesday, White revealed he hopes he can hold the event at the newly opened Sphere in Las Vegas.

“First of all, the balls to open that place and do what they’re doing. Then, to come in and hit an absolute grand slam, home run with the opening. You all know I want that date. That’s what I want. I want to do Mexican Independence Day there. Imagine the show I can put on at the Sphere with Mexican Independence Day. So yeah, we’ll f*cking put on an incredible show in that amazing arena for the next Mexican Independence Day. I’m very excited about it,” White said to the media.

The Sphere just opened and has gone viral following their first concert which was U2. Although The Sphere will be hard to book, Dana White says he and the UFC have a good relationship with James Dolan and MSG who own it and believe they can make something work.

“It’s not (just) a ‘check it out.’ Everybody was buzzing about the U2 concert on Saturday. They said it was incredible. The guys from MSG, who I have a great relationship, and the guys who own it, MSG does everything right,” White added.

If the UFC can hold an event at The Sphere in Las Vegas it would no doubt be a highly-sought after ticket. Whether or not it will come to fruition is to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

