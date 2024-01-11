Michael Bisping warns Jon Jones of the “forever narrative” that will exist if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

We all know that Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Given his position as interim champion, that bout would make a lot of sense.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if it’s going to happen, with Jones preferring a legacy fight against Stipe Miocic. The only problem with that is we’ll probably have to wait until at least the summer to see it.

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of frustration flying around, with both men taking it out on one another over social media. Aspinall’s fellow Englishman Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the controversy.