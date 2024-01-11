Michael Bisping warns Jon Jones of the “forever narrative” that will exist if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.
We all know that Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship. Given his position as interim champion, that bout would make a lot of sense.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if it’s going to happen, with Jones preferring a legacy fight against Stipe Miocic. The only problem with that is we’ll probably have to wait until at least the summer to see it.
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of frustration flying around, with both men taking it out on one another over social media. Aspinall’s fellow Englishman Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the controversy.
Bisping’s Jones view
“He doesn’t have anything to prove, other than he can beat Tom Aspinall,” Bisping explained. “Because if he does retire right now, that is always going to be the narrative. There’s people out there, and I know this annoys Jones, so I’m sorry to bring it up, people say that he avoided Francis Ngannou. I’m not saying that, but that’s a narrative that exists, I don’t think that’s true, but people do say that.”
“If he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall, if he beats Stipe, that will forever be the narrative,” Bisping said. “That will forever be the narrative that he’s ducking Tom Aspinall, that he’s afraid of Tom Aspinall. That he looks at Tom Aspinall, this gigantic man, a true heavyweight that moves like a middleweight.”
Quotes via MMA News
Do you agree with this thought process from Michael Bisping? Will we ever see Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
