Jon Jones sounds off on Tom Aspinall following recent Twitter exchange: “That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet”

By Susan Cox - January 9, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has sounded off on Tom Aspinall following their recent exchange on ‘Twitter’.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) is not giving up on his claims that he should be given undisputed champion status and if the UFC won’t do that, it is he who should get the opportunity to fight Jon Jones for the heavyweight belt.

Well, Jon Jones is getting a little tired of all the attention he’s getting from the 30-year-old Brit and is making it known on social media.

‘Bones’ took to ‘X‘ with numerous posts as can be seen below:

Take 1:

“I love how a fighter can do an interview about me every week, make silly memes on the Internet. And then, when I respond, they play the victim role. Lol”

Take 2:

“Tom, you talking about someone’s ego running wild is one of the most hypocritical things ever., You literally haven’t kept my balls out of your mouth since you won that imaginary championship. Both you and Serge have zero championships between your name. It’s funny that you actually walk around feeling like the world champion. Especially when the actual champion is undefeated, and had a flawless last performance. Literally didn’t get hit my last fight.”

Tom Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) for the interim heavyweight title back in November of 2023 at UFC 295. Aspinall was the winner via KO at 1:09 of round 1.

Take 3:

“My stipe fight was booked well before yours came along, you weren’t even the backup fighter… Trust me you’re the one who is coming around here with the inflated ego and entitlement. That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet. All your fight did at Madison Square Garden was confused the fans. Good thing the UFC and its too long-time standing champions are all on the same page. The UFC, Stipe and I have unfinished business, it’s really just that simple.”

Jon Jones, once recovered from his injury, is set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Take 4:

“What I refuse to do is be like a lot of these other fighters who stuck around too long. That just won’t happen. Your boy Bones Jones over here, despite what a lot of people may like to think. I’ve set myself up pretty well in life. I want Stipe for my résumé, outside of that, I need nothing else from this sport. I came, I saw, and I conquered. Facts”

Perhaps an indication from Jones that he’s not the least bit interested in getting in the cage with Aspinall.

It’s most likely only a matter of time before current heavyweight champion Jon Jones gets responses from interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

What do you think of Jones most recent tweets?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

