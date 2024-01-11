Coach explains why Charles Oliveira is “very happy” with the Arman Tsarukyan fight despite previous title talks

By Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has given his thoughts on their upcoming bout against Arman Tsarukyan.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira

At UFC 300, Charles Oliveira will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. He’ll do so by squaring off against Arman Tsarukyan, one of the most exciting prospects in all of mixed martial arts. The two will meet in a number one contender fight, with the winner going on to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

While it’s a great fight, some have questioned why ‘Do Bronx’ decided to go down this road. Given his status as a former champion, a handful of fans and media members believe he could’ve sat and waited for another opportunity at the belt.

His coach Diego Lima, though, has a different point of view, as per this Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diego lima (@diegolimacb)

Oliveira’s coach speaks out

“I know many didn’t like the wedding of the fight. I know everyone wanted to see it again against Islam, but you can be sure that everything went as we wanted, and we are very happy for this fight,” Lima wrote (translated from Portuguese by Instagram). “There are many points that are very important to highlight, Charles fought last time in June last year, Islam returning only in the second half, we couldn’t go more than a year without fighting, besides other very important points that were discussed to make the best for Charles.”

“‘Aaaaaaa but Arman is tough!!!’ And which easy opponent did Charles face? Go to Tapology and look at his opponents, at least the last 10.

“He’s never been weak and never will, and that’s why he is who he is, and that’s why he’s real, and that’s why you like him. It’s never been easy. After losing the belt for Islam, he came back and knocked out, in the 1st round, a possible belt challenger coming from 8 wins in a row.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you like this mentality? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

