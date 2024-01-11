Coach explains why Charles Oliveira is “very happy” with the Arman Tsarukyan fight despite previous title talks

Charles Oliveira’s coach Diego Lima has given his thoughts on their upcoming bout against Arman Tsarukyan.

At UFC 300, Charles Oliveira will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon. He’ll do so by squaring off against Arman Tsarukyan, one of the most exciting prospects in all of mixed martial arts. The two will meet in a number one contender fight, with the winner going on to face Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship.

While it’s a great fight, some have questioned why ‘Do Bronx’ decided to go down this road. Given his status as a former champion, a handful of fans and media members believe he could’ve sat and waited for another opportunity at the belt.

His coach Diego Lima, though, has a different point of view, as per this Instagram post.