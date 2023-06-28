Michael Bisping slams Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in MMA: “He’s just an absolute goddamn fool”

By Susan Cox - June 28, 2023

Michael Bisping has slammed Paulie Malignaggi for suggesting that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in an MMA fight.

Paulie Malignaggi, Michael Bisping

Paulie Malignaggi is a former WBA welterweight champion turned commentator.

It was during an interview with ‘Lord Ping’ that the 42-year-old made a prediction concerning the outcome of a potential fight between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor saying:

“Jake has a high school wrestler background so he would not be totally out of his element in the cage. He’d need to be alert to his kicks, but McGregor had absolutely no balls. If you make him just a little bit uncomfortable, you are going to put yourself in a position where you might win the fight.”

Continuing Malignaggi said:

“You can make him uncomfortable by beating on him – or if he’s beating on you – if you just hang in the fight he begins to get nervous and paranoid – he’s not a true fighter. He looks for the first window to jump out of. He’s got athletic ability but his anxiety levels get high. That’s why he gets so tired in fights.”

Malignaggi and McGregor do have a history – they had a couple of sparring sessions back in 2017 when the Irishman was preparing to fight Floyd Mayweather.

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, during an episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, spoke about Malignaggi’s claim that Paul could beat McGregor saying (h/t MMANews):

“He’s just an absolute goddamn fool. Listen, as I said, you can have some opinions on McGregor but if you’re talking about Conor McGregor at his peak, you can’t say that his anxiety levels were high and that’s why he gets tired. Look at the moments he’s been in and listen I’m not his biggest fanboy, but I always was impressed by how calm he was able to stay.” 

So there you have it, not mixing words, Michael Bisping believes Paulie Malignaggi is a ‘goddamn fool’ when it comes to his comments concerning Conor McGregor.

Do you agree with the former boxing champ that Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor in MMA?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

