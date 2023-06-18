Anthony Smith’s Honest Quote About MMA Fans: “You get to a certain level, then they hate you”

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith keeps it real on how he perceives MMA fans when a fighter’s popularity grows.

Smith has certainly seen his stock rise over the years, but as of late, he’s had a rough go. Following an impressive three-fight winning streak, Anthony Smith has dropped two in a row. “Lionheart” was defeated by Magomed Ankalaev via second-round TKO back in July 2022. More recently, Anthony Smith dropped a unanimous decision against Johnny Walker.

Anthony Smith has gotten his share of flak from fans online after his loss against Walker. During an appearance on MMAFighting‘s “The MMA Hour,” he told Ariel Helwani that the “hate” comes with being more noticeable.

“The more popular I get, the more I hate it, to be honest with you,” Smith said.