Michael Bisping rejects talk of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 2: “Rematch nobody wanted to see”

By Josh Evanoff - October 20, 2023

Michael Bisping doesn’t seem interested in seeing Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the boxing ring again.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Earlier this week, ‘The Problem Child took to social media to announce that he would be returning in December. As of now, Jake Paul’s next opponent hasn’t been announced but might end up being Nate Diaz. Earlier this week, the latter took to social media to call for a rematch, much to the dismay of Michael Bisping.

‘The Count’ discussed a potential rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz on his YouTube channel. There, Michael Bisping stated that he’s personally not a big fan of the idea. Especially considering that fans just saw the former UFC title challenger suffer a loss in August.

While there was brief talk of a rematch in the cage, Jake Paul announced that his December return would be in the boxing ring. With that in mind, Michael Bisping has no interest in seeing the YouTuber box Nate Diaz again.

Michael Bisping

“The rematch, going down not in mixed martial arts as was heavily rumored, as was kind of agreed, as what people thought was going to happen,” Michael Bisping stated, reacting to talk of a potential rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz. “But no, they’re going to go at it once again in a boxing ring. The rematch that nobody wanted to see.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “Listen, I’m not hating on Nate Diaz or Jake Paul. But I don’t really think there’s a big appetite for this. Nate Diaz is a legend of the mixed martial arts game, he is. Him and his brother, maximum respect. But he went out against Jake Paul and he lost the fight and he looked like, if I’m honest, he didn’t really take it too seriously.”

What do you make of these comments from Michael Bisping? Do you want to see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz 2?

