Francis Ngannou laughs off UFC’s decision to blur Kamaru Usman’s shirt supporting him: “Nice shirt you got there”

By Josh Evanoff - October 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly got a laugh out of Kamaru Usman’s appearance on UFC Embedded this week.

Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is set to return to the cage opposite Khamzat Chimaev this Saturday. For Kamaru Usman, he enters his middleweight debut riding a two-fight losing streak to Leon Edwards. Still, the former champion is confident that he can upset ‘Borz’ and get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

On UFC 294 embedded this week, Kamaru Usman was wearing a shirt supporting Francis Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ is set to make his own return later this month, as he will face Tyson Fury. The boxing match will be the first of the PFL heavyweight’s career thus far. Furthermore, it’ll be his first bout since leaving the UFC as well.

Well, it seems that the UFC didn’t forget that tidbit, and blurred Kamaru Usman’s shirt on an edition of Embedded. On X, Francis Ngannou reacted to the decision, joking that it was a nice shirt that his friend was wearing. For ‘The Predator’, he didn’t seem to take the ordeal too seriously.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR BACKING KHAMZAT CHIMAEV’S MOVE TO MIDDLEWEIGHT: “A PERFECT FIGHT FOR THE CHECHEN”

Kamaru Usman

UFC blurs Kamaru Usman’s Francis Ngannou shirt on embedded

“Hey bro @USMAN84kg that’s a nice shirt you have there but I can’t see what is in front” – Ngannou wrote on social media reacting to the decision.

While a minor issue, this is just one of many shots fired between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. Since his January exit, the former champion has been publically blasted by Dana White multiple times. Earlier this week, the promoter also opined that his pay-per-view event slated for Saturday will outdraw the scheduled boxing match with Tyson Fury.

What do you make of this news? Do you believe Kamaru Usman will defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 this Saturday?

