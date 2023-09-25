Joe Rogan in awe over Superlek-Rodtang mega fight: “Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the world”
Joe Rogan found himself absolutely captivated by the exciting Muay Thai showdown between ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kitamoo9 and divisional Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Both men locked horns in a 140-pound catchweight contest that headlined ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
It delivered more excitement than fans could have ever hoped for. The two exhibited remarkable skill and heart, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.
Rodtang delivered a flurry of punches and integrated powerful elbows in various instances. Superlek skillfully maneuvered out of perilous situations and responded with well-timed counterattacks.
However, only one could emerge as the victor. And on that night, it was Superlek who secured the unanimous decision victory over Rodtang.
With this win, Superlek improved his career record to 136-29, setting the stage for what could potentially become a storied rivalry.
Rogan was quick to share his thoughts on this epic bout. He expressed his belief that Muay Thai has immense potential to thrive in the West.
“Out of all the combat sports out there, Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the Western world. The talent is there, the excitement is off the charts. I think it’s just going to take the right organization with deep pockets to make it as huge as it deserves to be over here,” he wrote on Instagram.
“Absolutely amazing fight between two masters of the art at ONE Championship.”
His sentiments came on the heels of UFC fighter Matt Brown’s comment, highlighting the global appeal of Muay Thai.
“How is Muay Thai not the biggest sport in the world? Would you rather watch football? Or soccer? I don’t get it,” Brown said.
“Respect to these killers, Rodtang and Superlek. Thanks for an amazing fight!”
Joe Rogan’s comments about ONE Friday Fights 34 backed by stats
The Muay Thai clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuagnon at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, may have reached Joe Rogan. However, it didn’t stop there.
ONE Friday Fights 34 trended in the top one through five spots in many countries around the world on Twitter, including reaching #2 in the United States.
Moreover, the event trended at #11 worldwide on YouTube.
Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO, expressed his gratitude for the out pour of support the card received.
“My heart is filled with gratitude. I promise you that my team and I are just getting started,” Sityodtong wrote in a Facebook post.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Chatri Sityodtong Joe Rogan ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon