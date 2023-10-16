Michael Bisping believes Dricus Du Plessis is “really pissed off” about the Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight booking: “He should be fighting for the belt”
UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Dricus du Plessis will be frustrated about not getting a title shot.
Following on from his win over Robert Whittaker, it seemed as if Dricus du Plessis was destined to be the next man in line to fight Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight championship. Alas, it didn’t quite work out that way. Instead, Sean Strickland battled and beat Adesanya at UFC 293 after du Plessis was unable to make a quick turnaround.
RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN EXPLAINS WHY THE UFC WON’T WANT TO GIVE DRICUS DU PLESSIS THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT: “THAT ISN’T HOW IT WORKS”
Now, Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will meet at UFC 294 this weekend with the winner claiming a shot at the belt, as per Dana White.
With du Plessis being left out in the cold, Michael Bisping has weighed in on the situation.
Bisping backs du Plessis
“That might raise an eyebrow or two because there is certainly a lot of worth contenders out there. So, if we take a look at the rankings here, we can see Sean Strickland the champion, just had that great win over Israel Adesanya, four rounds to one.
“There it is, at number two, Dricus Du Plessis. You got to think that he’s the one right now that’s really p*ssed off to hear this news because after the way he beat Robert Whittaker and the win streak that he was on and the way he finished most people then yeah, I understand that, he should be fighting for the belt.”
Quotes via MMA News
Either way, you’d have to imagine Dricus will be itching to get back into the Octagon sooner rather than later.
Do you agree with Michael Bisping? What will we see next from Dricus du Plessis? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dricus du Plessis Michael Bisping UFC