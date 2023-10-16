Former MMA champion takes aim at Charles Oliveira for “stupid” training methods that led to UFC 294 withdrawal: “He wasn’t wearing headgear”

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson has taken aim at Charles Oliveira for his training technique that contributed to him being forced out of UFC 294.

As we now know, Charles Oliveira will not be competing against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 for the UFC middleweight championship. Instead, Alexander Volkanovski will take his place as a result of Oliveira sustaining a nasty cut in training.

In terms of what’s next, ‘Do Bronx’ will likely spend time recovering from his injury before once again pursuing a crack at the belt. Whether or not he’ll get it immediately, though, remains to be seen.

Josh Thomson is one of many who has had an opinion on what’s happened in the last week, and he made his views clear during a recent podcast appearance.