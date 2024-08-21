VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili suffers nasty face cut just weeks before UFC 306
The UFC 306 main event could potentially be in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili suffered a severe facial laceration just weeks before the event.
Dvalishvili is scheduled to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. The card marks the first major sporting event at the Las Vegas Sphere, a one-of-a-kind venue and a potential one-off in UFC history.
It’s been a long road to the top of the UFC bantamweight division for Dvalishvili, who has won 10 consecutive fights. Three straight wins over former UFC titleholders solidified his status as the rightful No. 1 contender at 135lbs.
But, Dvalishvili’s fight camp featured a recent medical scare in the form of a significant cut on his face, as he shared on social media.
Is UFC 306 in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili cut?
Watch below as Dvalishvili gets treatment for a nasty eyebrow laceration.
As of this writing, the severity of Dvalishvili’s laceration is uncertain, as is whether or not it’ll impact his status for UFC 306.
It didn’t take long for O’Malley to weigh in on Dvalishvili’s cut.
This little fuckin rat better not pull out I swear to god. https://t.co/NsuWW0WRWt
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 21, 2024
“This little fuckin rat better not pull out I swear to god,” O’Malley tweeted Tuesday.
Dvalishvili last competed against former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 298. He put on one of the most dominant performances of his career, earning a unanimous decision win.
Dvalishvili has also earned wins over former UFC champions Petr Yan and José Aldo during his ongoing win streak. He hasn’t lost since a defeat to Ricky Simón in 2018.
Dvalishvili also got into it with a heckler at a recent grappling event in Las Vegas. Some, including O’Malley, wonder if Dvalishvili could face a lawsuit as a part of the incident.
UFC 306 features a women’s flyweight trilogy between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event. Featherweights Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes also return.
