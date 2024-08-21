VIDEO | Merab Dvalishvili suffers nasty face cut just weeks before UFC 306

The UFC 306 main event could potentially be in jeopardy after Merab Dvalishvili suffered a severe facial laceration just weeks before the event.

Dvalishvili is scheduled to face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event on September 14th in Las Vegas. The card marks the first major sporting event at the Las Vegas Sphere, a one-of-a-kind venue and a potential one-off in UFC history.

It’s been a long road to the top of the UFC bantamweight division for Dvalishvili, who has won 10 consecutive fights. Three straight wins over former UFC titleholders solidified his status as the rightful No. 1 contender at 135lbs.

But, Dvalishvili’s fight camp featured a recent medical scare in the form of a significant cut on his face, as he shared on social media.